ROFF — Roff post player Sydney Wright turned in a dominant performance and the 13th-ranked Lady Tigers flew past Fox 55-32 in a Class B Regional Tournament game Saturday night in Roff.

The Lady Tigers improved to 17-6 and will face No. 4 Lookeba-Sickles (18-3) at 6 p.m. tonight in a Class B Regional championship contest. Fox enters the loser’s bracket at 14-7.

In a boys game Saturday night, the host and second-ranked Tigers buried Indiahoma 62-29. Roff improved to 25-1 and will battle Lookeba-Sickles at 8 p.m. tonight for a regional title.

GIRLS

Roff 55, Fox 32

The Lady Tigers led just 9-4 after the first quarter but held the Lady Foxes without a field goal in the second period 15-3 run that stretched the RHS advantage to 24-7 by halftime.

Roff outscored Fox 31-25 over the final two periods.

Wright finished with a double-double that included 21 points and 15 rebounds. Payton Owens drilled four 3-point baskets — including three in the fourth quarter — and scored 15 points for the home team.

Abby Salter hit a trio of 3-pointers and reached double figures with 11 points for Roff.

Fox got nine points from Skyla Rose and eight points from Daja Petties.

The Lady Tigers finished 14-of-18 from the free-throw line, while Fox went 11-of-13.

BOYS

Roff 62, Indiahoma 29

Roff led just 12-5 after the first quarter but used a 14-8 surge to grab a 26-13 halftime edge. The Tigers then exploded in the third quarter, outscoring the Warriors 24-5 to build a 50-18 advantage.

Trayson Miller scored 21 points to led the way for Roff. Conner Owens followed with 15 points and Kagan Huneycutt just missed double figures with nine points. Huneycutt hit a 3-pointer, while Cade Baldridge hit a pair of triples for his six points.

Dyllan Plaster hit four 3-point baskets and scored 14 points to pace the Warriors. Tdohasan Sunray followed with nine points.

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

