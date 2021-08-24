Roff takes two at Fort Cobb

FORT COBB — The Roff Tigers won a pair of contests Friday at the Fort Cobb Festival, defeating the host Mustangs 10-5 before rolling past Canute 10-2.
Roff improved to 8-1 on the year heading into a Monday road trip to Amber-Pocasset. The Tigers then play host to the 42nd Annual Roff Baseball Tournament which runs Thursday through Saturday.
Thursday’s first-round schedule includes Asher versus Byng at 12:30 p.m.; Fort Cobb-Broxton versus Stonewall, 2:30 p.m.; Roff versus Varnum at 5 p.m. and Latta versus Calera at 7 p.m.
Game 1
Roff 10, Fort Cobb 5
Roff trailed 5-1 through four innings but erupted for seven runs in the top of the fifth frame to seize control.
The Tigers pilled up 10 hits with Kagan Huneycutt leading the way with a 2-for-3 performance that included two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored from the top spot in the RHS lineup.
Brand Wilson went 2-for-4 with a double, while Beau Joplin ended up 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.
Bill McCarter and Drew Sheppard both hit doubles and drove in a run apiece for the Tigers.
The Mustangs collected 11 hits in the contest with Jaxon Willits going 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, a walk, an RBI and a run scored to lead the way.
Blaine Bellamy finished 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored, while Drew Woods doubled, drove in a run and scored once.
Brody Devaughan went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored for the visitors.
Roff starter Dylan Reed pitched four innings to earn the victory. He struck out five, walked two and allowed four earned runs. He got a combined three innings of shutout relief help from Easton Riddle and Cade Baldridge.
Blaine Davis was tagged with the loss for Fort Cobb-Broxton. He walked five and allowed five earned runs in 4.1 innings.
Game 2
Roff 10, Canute 2
Roff hurler Tallen Bagwell pitched 4.1 innings in Roff’s runaway victory. He struck out 10, walked three and allowed just one hit and no earned runs. He received bullpen help from Drew Sheppard and Bill McCarter.
The Tigers finished with eight hits. Bill McCarter paced the RHS offense, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Brand Wilson also had two hits and an RBI, while Cade Baldridge went 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Beau Joplin, Bagwell and Kagan Huneycutt each drove in runs for Roff.
Kasen Legrand hit a double for the Trojans, while Owen Elliott had the only other Canute hit.
