ROFF – Danleigh Harris fired a no-hitter and a five-hit shutout Wednesday, and the Roff Lady Tigers swept a Class A District playoff doubleheader over the Stonewall Lady Longhorns, 8-0 and 2-0.
Roff improved to 24-3 on the season with the district championship win, while Stonewall saw its season come to an end at 6-16.
Game 2
Roff 2, Stonewall 0
Harris struck out 10 batters and allowed no walks in the second game, while going 2-for-3 from the plate. Teammate Payton Owens was also 2-for-3.
Kailyn Gore and Maddie Adair each had 1-for-2 efforts. Gore scored twice and walked once.
The Lady Longhorns' five hits came from Mahayla Walker, Kaylee Ford, Kaley Sanders, Lyndi Humphers and Hannah Christian, who each finished 1-for-3.
Humphers allowed six hits and two walks, and both Lady Tiger runs were unearned.
Game 1
Roff 8, Stonewall 0
Harris struck out 11 batters and surrendered no walks in the no-hit outing and was backed by 10 Lady Tiger hits in the six-inning contest.
Camden Simon sparked the Roff offense by going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Teammate Paige Mayfield finished 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Aaliyah Reeves tripled and knocked in three runs in a 1-for-3 effort for the winners.
Tatam Brady took the pitching loss for the Lady Longhorns. Only four of the eight runs scored by Roff were earned. She also registered a strikeout and walked just one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.