ROFF — It was a fun night for Roff basketball in the boys and girls home openers last Friday night.
The Roff boys scored the first 21 points, led 31-3 after the first quarter and buried Moss 82-53.
In the opener, the Lady Tigers pitched a first-quarter shutout on the way to a convincing 58-22 victory.
Both Roff teams start the season at 2-0. The Tiger teams are off until a trip to Calvin Friday night.
BOYS
Roff 82, Moss 53
Coby Simon hit a trio of 3-pointers and lead the Tigers with a game-high 17 points.
Roff led 52-15 at halftime and extended its lead to 76-28 after three quarters.
Wil Joplin also reached double figures for Roff with 12 points. The Tigers saw 11 different players reach the scoring column.
Kagan Huneycutt, Trayson Miller and Tallen Bagwell all scored eight points apiece for the Tigers, while Conner Owens added seven and Drew Sheppard chipped in six.
It was a special night for Miller, who was presented with a special basketball for scoring 1,000 career points.
Lyric Mereno scored 16 points to lead Moss. Trenton Golden added 12 points, while Lane Morris also reached double digits with 11 points for the Pirates.
GIRLS
Roff 58, Moss 22
Three Roff players reached double figures as the Lady Tigers raced out to a 14-0 lead through one quarter and cruised to the lopsided victory.
Breana Britt led the way for the Roff club with 15 points, Abby Salter supplied 13 and Payton Owens tallied 12 as Roff led 32-8 at halftime and 40-16 through three periods.
Chloe Eldred and Sidney Wright chipped in eight points each for the winners.
Wylder Coleman and Shay Shambaugh scored seven points apiece for Moss.
