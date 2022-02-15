ROFF — The top-ranked Roff Tigers opened their playoff run with a 48-36 win over Alex during a Class B District championship game at home Saturday night.
Coach Larry Johnston’s club improved to 22-2 on the year, while Alex dropped to 12-11.
In the girls game, Roff limited Alex to two points in the first quarter and shut down Alex 38-20 to claim a district title.
The Lady Tigers reached the .500 mark at 12-12, while the Lady Longhorns stumbled to 7-15.
Both RHS clubs will now face Lookeba-Sickles at 6:30 and 8 p.m. Thursday in Class B Regional Tournament winner’s bracket games hosted by Alex High School.
The Lookeba boys are 10-12 on the year, while the Lady Panthers are 21-3 and ranked No. 4. Both Lookeba clubs captured district championship wins over Asher. The boys won 61-41 and the girls pushed past the Lady Indians 81-33.
BOYS
Roff 48, Alex 36
Alex tried to stay within striking distance early. The game was tied at 7-7 after the first quarter before Roff carried a 20-12 lead into the halftime locker room. The Tigers extended their advantage to 33-22 heading into the final frame and stretched the lead to as many as 20 early in the fourth before coasting to the district win.
Brand Wilson and Dylan Reed scored 11 points apiece to lead the RHS attack. Tallen Bagwell and Drew Sheppard — who hit a pair of 3-pointers — followed with six points each.
Kagan Huneycutt scored five points and Brighton Gregory chipped in four.
Alex sharpshooter Chase Byrne hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 17 to pace his team. Kyler Craddock just missed double figures with nine points, while Ricky Thornberg hit two 3-point shots for his six points.
GIRLS
Roff 38, Alex 20
Roff took control early by outscoring Alex 15-2 in the first quarter. The Lady Tigers led 22-7 at halftime and had forged a 31-12 lead after three periods.
Payton Owens delivered a game-high 17 points in her final game inside the Roff gymnasium. She made a trio of 3-point baskets.
Abby Salter also hit double figures with 11. Chloe Eldred followed with seven points.
Riley Byrne hit a pair of triples and led Alex with eight points. Lauren Garcia was next with six.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.