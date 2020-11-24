ASHER — The Roff Tigers ran out to a comfortable halftime lead but ended up holding off a late comeback bid by host Asher in a slim 52-49 victor Friday night.
Coach Larry Johnston’s club stayed unbeaten at 5-0 on the year, while Asher dropped to 0-3.
In the girls’ contest, the Lady Tigers rolled past Asher 60-24. The Roff girls are also 5-0, while Asher dropped to 1-2
BOYS
Roff 52, Asher 49
Roff led just 14-11 after the first quarter but used a 19-11 run in the second period to take a 33-22 lead into halftime. Roff still led 46-37 heading into the fourth quarter before Asher ended the game on a 12-6 run.
Senior Conner Owens led the RHS offense with 19 points, while fellow senior Trayson Miller followed with 12. Wil Joplin just missed double figured with nine points.
Mike McDonald poured in a game-best 22 points for Asher. Cameron Grissom added nine for the hosts, while Tray Odell followed with seven.
GIRLS
Roff 60, Asher 24
Abby Salter fired in a game-high 27 points to lead the Lady Tigers’ to the runaway victory.
Roff jumped out to a 16-4 advantage through the first quarter and limited Asher to single digits in the three remaining periods as well.
Payton Owens tossed in 14 points for the Lady Tigers. Chloe Eldred and Sidney Wright chipped in eight and seven respectively.
Alexis Francis led the Lady Indians (1-2) with nine points and Kathryn Dixson added six.
Both Roff clubs are now off until a Dec. 4 road trip to Earlsboro.
COVID-19
infiltrates Asher
Asher was scheduled to travel to Stonewall on Monday, but due to COVID-19 quarantines, the AHS teams’ next three games — at Stonewall, versus Wanette tonight and at home against Sasakwa Dec. 1 — have been canceled.
“Due to COVID exposure those high school games will be canceled,” the school announced via its Facebook page. “Homecoming has also been canceled but will be rescheduled date to be announced at a later time. All students/parents affected have been notified.”
Stonewall boys
sting Calvin
CALVIN — The Stonewall Longhorns raced out to a big lead early and coasted by Calvin 57-41 in a Friday night road game.
Stonewall is now 1-1, while the hometown Bulldogs start off at 0-5.
The Longhorns were just returning from a COVID-19 quarantine.
“We played really well defensively in the first half.bIt was good to get back out there and play after being out for two weeks,” said SHS head coach Wes Moreland.
Stonewall grabbed a 19-4 lead after the first quarter and used a 13-8 surge in the second to take a commanding 32-12 halftime lead.
Spencer Gatewood led the Stonewall charge with 21 points, while Clayton Findley followed with 15. Ashton Bierce hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 10 points for the Longhorns.
Calvin got 10 points from Jaden Guffey and nine points from Jonas Winningham.
Stonewall is scheduled to host Stratford on Dec. 1.
Calvin travels to Allen on Nov. 30.
