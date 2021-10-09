EDMOND — The top-ranked Roff Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and made that lead stand up in a 3-0 win over No. 5 Lookeba-Sickles in the semifinals of the Class B State Tournament Friday at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
The Tigers improved to 27-6 will face the winner of another semifinal contest between No. 3 Ft. Cobb-Broxton and No. 8 Glencoe at 12:05 p.m. today in the finals at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City. Lookeba-Sickles is done at 20-8.
Cade Baldridge led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run to get the Tigers started.
Roff then loaded the bases without a hit. McCarter walked, Brand Wilson reached on catcher’s interference and Dylan Reed walked to fill the base paths with Tigers.
After the Panthers made a pitching change, Drew Sheppard then hit into a fielder’s choice to score Roff’s second run.
Wilson later scored on a passed ball to give the Tigers their 3-0 advantage.
RHS hurler Dylan Reed shut out the Tigers through six-plus innings. He struck out 10, walked four and allowed just three hits. After Reed walked D. Wiliams with one out in the seventh inning, Easton Riddle earned the save by retiring the final two Lookeba batters he faced.
Reese Courtney absorbed the loss for Lookeba-Sickles after failing to record an out. Jacob Vincent tossed six shutout innings of relief for the Panthers and kept the potent RHS offense in check. He struck out nine, walked three and allowed just one hit in his strong relief stint.
Baldridge had Roff’s only two hits, finishing 2-for-3.
Vincent cracked a double for Lookeba-Sickles, while Quincy Hicks, Kyler Thiessen and Dayton Cook had the Panthers’ other three hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.