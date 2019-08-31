ROFF — The Ada High softball team scored a run early, but it was host Roff that did all the scoring late in a 9-1 win over the Lady Cougars on a steamy Thursday evening at Tiger Field.
Roff, ranked No. 6 in Class A, stayed unbeaten at 10-0 on the year, while Ada fell to 2-5.
“We’re off to a great start. We’re trying to not put any focus on staying undefeated, just trying to compete and get better every day,” said Roff head coach Jason Trimmer. “The ceiling for this group is very high and we’ve come nowhere close to a peak, which is exciting and stressful all at the same time. We have some tough games coming up in the next few weeks, and we’re ready to see where we stack up with the best in our class.”
Ada speedster Kinsley Goza led off the game by getting hit by a pitch from Roff freshman ace Danleigh Harris. Goza then stole second and raced to third on a groundout by Amaya Frizell.
Katey Read hit a 1-2 pitch up the middle for an RBI single that put Ada on top 1-0.
Harris then dug in and didn’t allow another run. She surrendered just three hits over the final five innings — the game ended via the run-rule after six frames — and finished with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
Roff got on the scoreboard in the third inning. Maddie Adair reached on an error to start things off, stole second and went to third on an infield single by Payton Owens.
Adair raced home on a sacrifice bunt by Kailyn Gore and Harris followed with a two-out, RBI double that put Roff on top 2-1.
Paige Mayfield was hit by an Alyssa Colungo pitch to lead off the bottom of the fourth and went to second on a wild pitch. She advanced to third on an Ada error and scored on a base hit by Alliyah Reeves and the Lady Tigers led 3-1.
Roff broke the game open with a four-run volley in the bottom of the fifth. Included in the frame was a three-RBI triple to the gap in right-center field by Mayfield.
The Lady Tigers ended the game with a pair of runs without the aid of a hit in the sixth inning. Roff was able to take advantage of a hit batter and two walks in its final at-bat.
Camden Simon finished 2-for-3 to lead Roff’s seven-hit outing. Gore walked three times and both Owens and Mayfield scored two runs each.
Ada returns to action Tuesday at Davis. The Lady Tigers host Pontotoc County rival Allen on Tuesday,
Ada will then join Roff in the 10-team 23rd Annual Roff Fast Pitch Tournament that begins next Thursday.
