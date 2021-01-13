DAVIS — Velma-Alma has been a thorn in the Roff Tigers’ side on several occasions over the past few seasons.
The Tigers plucked that thorn right out during Saturday’s championship game of the 2021 Arbuckle Winter Classic.
Roff finished the game on a 24-17 run and defeated the Comets 69-63 to stake claim to the tournament title.
The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in Class B, have now won 12 straight contests to start the season, while Velma-Alma — No. 10 in Class A — fell to 7-2.
The night before, Roff had dismantled host Davis 66-33 in a semifinal clash.
“Our guys had a really good week, capped off with a big win over a very good Velma team,” said Roff head coach Larry Johnston. “We have had some battles with those guys the past three years and this was another tough, physical, emotional game.”
Championship
Roff 69, Velma-Alma 63
The Tigers got into some foul trouble but still put together the strong ending to keep Velma-Alma at bay.
“We had to battle some major foul trouble tonight, but every guy that stepped on the floor tonight made big positive contributions,” Johnston said. “We had a number of guys step up and score, rebound, and defend.”
The game went back and forth most of the way — the norm when these two clubs have met recently. Roff led 17-15 after the first quarter and 34-32 at halftime. The Comets used a 14-11 third-quarter run to grab a narrow 46-45 lead heading into the decisive fourth period.
Wil Joplin paced the RHS offense with a game-high 20 points that included five 3-point baskets. Conner Owens followed with 13 points and Trayson Miller followed with a dozen. Drew Sheppard drained a pair of 3-pointers for his six points and Tallen Bagwell also scored six for the winners.
Velma-Alma got a team-high 20 points from both Jace Saville and Tyler Steward, who hit a pair of 3-pointers. Austin Hunt also reached double figures for the Comets with 12 points.
“Our guys play really hard and are playing extremely well together right now. It’s a fun group to be around every day, and it is going to be exciting to watch moving forward,” Johnston said.
Roff plays at Wilson Thursday before hosting Stonewall on Friday and Coleman on Saturday.
Semifinals
Roff 66, Davis 33
Coby Simon drained five 3-pointers and scored 18 points in Roff’s lopsided victory.
Roff jumped out to leads of 16-7 and 35-18 before closing out the contest with a 22-6 surge.
Trayson Miller scored 16 points for the Tigers, while Wil Joplin added 12 points. Tallen Bagwell also hit double figures with 10 points in the balanced Roff attack.
Ty Borkes led the Wolves with 15 points and Cody Caraway added eight.
Stonewall eases past Hartshorne
TUSHKA — The Stonewall Longhorns limited Hartshorne to just three points in the fourth quarter and defeated the Miners 43-31 in consolation play at Tushka Tournament over the weekend.
Stonewall improved to 5-4 on the year, while Hartshorne dropped to 2-4.
The game was tied at 8-8 after one quarter before the Longhorns carried a 20-17 lead into halftime. Stonewall pushed its lead to 34-28 heading into the fourth period before ending the game on a 9-3 run.
“It was a really good defensive effort the entire night,” said Stonewall head coach Wes Moreland. “We did a good job of limiting them to one shot and were balanced on the offensive end.”
Ashton Bierce paced the SHS offense with 16 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Clayton Findley just reached double figures with 10. Spencer Gatewood followed with eight points for the winners, including a pair of treys.
Xavier Fraser led the Hartshorne offense with 10 points and Kaleb Keith followed with seven.
Stonewall is at Roff Friday.
Caney no match for Tupelo
CANEY — Tupelo used a big first half to bury Caney early in a 58-25 win over the host Cougars.
It was the first win of the young season (1-4) for coach Clay Weller’s bunch.
Tupelo led 13-8 after one quarter but used a pivotal 22-4 run in the second to extended make it 35-12 at halftime.
Bentley Bills hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead the Tupelo charge, while Cody Airington was right behind with 21.
Jake Taylor and Chet Hodge both scored six to led Caney.
Tupelo travels to Macomb on Thursday.
High-powered Calumet drubs Stratford
ALEX — Calumet got off to a quick start and kept the pedal to the metal in an 84-42 win over Stratford in Saturday’s championship game at the 2021 Alex Longhorn Classic.
The Chieftains, ranked No. 5 in Class A, stayed unbeaten at 10-0 on the year, while Stratford dropped to 6-3.
“Calumet made us look bad tonight. They exposed some weaknesses,” Stratford head coach Ray Ardery said. “We will learn from tonight. We know three are some things we need to continue to work on. We are still growing as a team, but our inexperienced players are showing improvements.”
Calumet raced to a 24-11 first-quarter lead and went to the locker room at halftime on top 40-20. The Chieftains used a 32-11 third-quarter run to boost their lead to 72-31.
Caleb Miller scored 17 points to lead Stratford but was the only SHS player to reach double figures. Brisyn Markovich scored eight points and Payton Wood followed with seven.
Miller also had eight rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs.
Copper Lewis poured in a game-high 26 points for Calumet, including three 3-point shots. Matt Snyder scored 19 points and Mark Castillo hit double figures with 15.
Calumet sank 10 3-pointers as a team compared to three for the Bulldogs. The Chieftains also finished 20-of-28 from the free-throw stripe compared to a 3-of-8 showing for the Bulldogs. Stratford also committed 27 turnovers in the game.
Ardery and company travel to Wayne on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.