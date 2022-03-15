ROFF — Even though it’s only two games, the Roff High School baseball team is averaging exactly 16 runs per game.
And it’s really easy math.
The Tigers — ranked No. 1 in Class B — handed host Tishomingo a 16-0 setback to open the 2022 spring season and then recorded a 16-0 triumph over Class B No. 8 Caney in their home opener Saturday at Tiger Field. The Cougars lost for the first time after stringing together six straight wins to start the season.
It was the season-opener for Class 2A Tishomingo.
Roff is currently at the huge Southeast Shootout in Rock Creek. The Tigers were scheduled to play Hartshorne Monday before battling Duncan (1 p.m) and Lindsay (6:30 p.m.) today.
Roff 16
Tishomingo 0
The Tigers piled up a whopping 18 hits in the four-inning, rule-rule contest.
Tallen Bagwell finished a perfect 4-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Brand Wilson was also 4-for-4 and drove in three runs.
Leadoff hitter Cade Baldridge finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored. Kagan Huneycutt was next, going 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Bill McCarter went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored, while Beau Joplin finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Four RHS hurlers — Bagwell, Dylan Reed, Wilson and Huneycutt all pitched an inning apiece for the Tigers. They combined for five strikeouts, two walks and only gave up one hit — a double by Tishomingo’s Colton Richards.
Tishomingo pitchers Tyson Barrett and Nick Strouse combined for four strikeouts, two walks and three hit batters.
Roff 16, Caney 0
Roff starting pitcher Easton Riddle kept the Caney bats in check through four strong innings. He struck out two, walked one and gave up just one hit and no runs in a strong start for Coach Danny Baldridge’s bunch. Bill McCarter tossed the final frame and struck out two of the three batters he faced.
The Tigers got the bats going early, scoring five runs in the top of the first inning They also ended with a six-run volley in the bottom of the fourth frame.
Drew Sheppard blasted a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth inning for the Tigers that ended the scoring. He finished 1-for-2 with six RBIs and a walk.
Cade Baldridge ripped a solo home run during a 2-for-4 outing that included a double, an RBI and three runs scored.
Tallen Bagwell went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored, while Bill McCarter finished 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Kagan Huneycutt ended up 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs, a walk and three runs scored for the Tigers.
Dylan Reed finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored and was beaned twice.
Ryan Wingo went 1-for-2 for the lone Caney base hit.
Three Cougar pitchers combined for four strikeouts, six walks and hit three RHS batters.
