Roff starts season off with win over Antlers

CANEY — The Roff Lady Tigers broke open a tight game with eight runs in the top of the fourth inning and dashed past Antlers 13-5 in the first game of the Caney Festival on Monday.
Host Caney then scored six late runs to pull away from Roff 10-2 in Game 2.
Roff starts the season at 1-1 and was scheduled to host Varnum on Tuesday, weather permitting. The Lady Tigers are at Wapanucka at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
Game 1
Roff 13, Antlers 5
Roff led just 5-3 before using the eight-run outburst in the fourth inning to take control.
The Lady Tigers piled up 15 hits in the game, led by Shelby Ensey, who finished 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Sophie Edlred also had three hits and drove in two runs and scored twice.
Chloe Eldred finished 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk and two runs scored from the top of the RHS lineup. Kaylie Cranford went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, while Jo Jo Bettes ended up 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Game 2
Caney 10, Roff 2
Caney scored four times in the bottom of the second inning but Roff cut its deficit in half with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth frame.
However, the Lady Cougars scored three more runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to end the game early.
Roff collected 10 total hits in the game. Addi Sheppard led the way, going 3-for-3 with an RBI. Jo Jo Bettes and Keela Scott both had two hits apiece for the visitors. Bettes also drove in a run.
The Caney offense produced eight doubles from eight different players. Getting credit for two-baggers were Kenna Barnes, Emma Booker, Hailey Hairell, Emma Harison, Maggie Hopper, Leah Smith, Kenlea Vernon and Mac Wheeler.
Hooper finished 3-for-3 to lead a 14-hit CHS offense. Wheeler went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored, and Hairell finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Vernon had two hits and scored twice for the Lady Cougars.
