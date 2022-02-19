ALEX — The top-ranked Roff Tigers had their hands full with Lookeba-Sickles in a Class A Regional Tournament winner's bracket game Thursday night at Alex High School.
However, coach Larry Johnston's club used a big fourth quarter to rally past the Panthers 38-31.
Roff improved to 23-2 on the year and will face No. 11 Big Pasture (17-8) in a regional championship game at 8 p.m. tonight back in Alex.
In girls regional tournament action, No. 4 Lookeba-Sickles roughed up Roff 54-30. The Lady Tigers fell to 12-13 on the season. Roff stayed alive Friday afternoon by edging Fox 34-31 in an elimination game and advanced to a Class B Regional consolation championship contest at 1:30 p.m. today in Alex. Fox is finished at 10-12.
Lookeba-Sickles improved to 22-3.
BOYS
Roff 38, Lookeba 31
Lookeba-Sickles held a slim 13-12 lead after one period before Roff overtook the Panthers with a 13-8 surge that gave the locals a 25-21 halftime lead.
The Tigers went cold in the third period, scoring just two points and Lookeba regained the lead 29-27 heading to the fourth quarter. Roff turned the table in the final frame, outscoring the Panthers 11-2 to end the game and rally for the victory.
Tallen Bagwell led the RHS offense with 17 points, while Cade Baldridge also hit double figures with 10.
Dylan Reed was next with eight points for the Tigers.
Kyler Thiessen hit three 3-point baskets and scored 11 points for Lookeba. Jacob Vincent and Quincy Hicks followed with six points apiece.
GIRLS
Lookeba 54, Roff 30
The Lady Panthers overpowered Roff from the start, grabbing leads of 17-7 and 31-16 in the first half.
Lookeba-Sickles outscored Roff 27-15 over the final two quarters.
Hailey Perry led the Roff offense with eight points and Chloe Eldred was next with seven. Peyton Owens chipped in five points for the locals.
Mallori Brown of Lookeba-Sickles led all scorers with 17 points. Madi Barger hit a pair of treys and followed with 14 points. Ellie Willard was next for Lookeba with 12 points,
