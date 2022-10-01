WHITESBORO — The Roff Lady Tigers kept their state tournament hopes alive with an 8-2 win over No. 16 Pittsburg in a Class B Regional Tournament elimination game Thursday evening at Whitesboro High School.
Coach Jaden Shores’ squad dropped a tough 2-0 decision to No. 8 and host Whitesboro in a 10-inning marathon first-round matchup. The Lady Tigers entered Friday’s action at 13-14 on the year.
Roff 8, Pittsburg 2
The Lady Tigers led just 2-1 before scoring three runs in the top of the sixth inning and three more in the seventh to pull away.
Shelbey Ensey had the hot bat for Roff, going 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Addi Sheppard finished 3-for-3 and scored three runs for the RHS club, while Danleigh Harris went 3-for-4 from her leadoff spot.
Brianna Bess went 2-for-4 for the Lady Tigers, while Chloe Edred had a hit and drove in a run.
Camryn Graham hit a solo home run for Pittsburg, while Catyn Graham slapped a double and scored once for the Lady Panthers.
Harris was the winning pitcher for Roff. She struck out 13 walked one and allowed one earned run in a strong complete-game performance.
Akiera Hawk absorbed the loss for Pittsburg. She struck out two, walked none and allowed four earned runs in 6.1 innings.
Whitesboro 2, Roff 0
The game featured a fantastic pitcher’s duel between Roff ace Danleigh Harris and Whitesboro fireballer Madison Grogan. Both pitchers stayed in the circle for 10 dazzling innings.
Harris struck out 14, walked none and allowed just one earned run. Grogan recorded 17 strikeouts to go with three walks in the impressive shutout.
Roff managed just five hits by five different players — Harris, Shelbey Ensey, Kendra Kirk, Keela Scott and Sophie Eldred.
Madi Edwards finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI to pace a 10-hit Whitesboro offense. Maura Cole also had two hits, a double and scored a run for the visitors.
Tupelo shuts out foes in regional
TUPELO — Tupelo ace Ava Sliger didn’t allow a run in a pair of Class B Regional Tournament victories on Thursday.
The host Lady Tigers blanked No. 13 Grandfield 7-0 in the opener before shutting down N. 12 Mt. View-Gotebo 6-0 in a winner’s bracket showdown. No. 7 Tupelo improved to 26-6.
Coach Dustin Romines’ squad needed one more win on Friday to advance to the Class B State Tournament.
Tupelo 7, Grandfield 0
Ava Sliger struck out nine, walked none and scattered four hits in the complete-game shutout.
Tupelo led 3-0 before Carli Cox belted a grand slam in the top of the fifth inning to help the Lady Tigers pull away.
Cox paced a nine-hit Tupelo offense, going 2-for-4 with five RBIs. Ava Sliger helped her own cause with a 2-for-4 effort that included three runs scored. Maci Gaylor cracked a double for the hosts, drove in two runs and scored twice.
Tupelo’s other hits came from Marley Crites, Kylee Watson, Liz Sliger and Raylee Jones.
The Lady Bearcats got base hits from Yesnia Zamarron, Bella Franco, Hailey Hunt and Livi Garcia.
Tupelo 6, Gotebo 0
Ava Sliger was even more sharp from the circle against the Gotebo squad. She struck out 13, walked none and allowed just two hits in the seven-inning shutout.
Tupelo broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the top of the fourth inning. Bailey Battles had a two-RBI single in the frame and Kylee Watson had a run-scoring hit. Liz Sliger singled and later scored on a sacrifice bunt by Raylee Jones.
Maci Gaylor finished 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored to pace Tupelo at the plate.
