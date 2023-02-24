The Paden Lady Pirates threw some junk defenses in the direction of Roff’s Chloe Eldred. They were bound and determined to slow the RHS senior down.
However, they probably should have kept a closer eye on that other Eldred.
Sophomore Sophie Eldred scored 12 big points off the bench to help the Lady Tigers knock off Paden 52-40 Thursday night in the Class A Area Tournament at Ada High School. Roff improved to 12-17 and is scheduled to face Kiowa at 1:30 p.m. today in another area consolation contest, while the Lady Pirates are done at 17-11.
Sophie Eldred scored eight of her 12 points during a 14-10 Roff run in the second period. She hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter and helped the Lady Tigers match Paden bucket-for-bucket for most of the frame.
After trailing 14-12 after the first quarter, Roff led 26-24 at halftime.
“She made some huge shots early that kinda countered the shots (Paden) was knocking down,” said Roff girls coach Trent Storts. “That’s not new for her though. She’s been shooting it well throughout this run we are on.”
The Lady Tigers scored the first seven points of the third quarter to get a bit of breathing room. Shelby Ensey opened the period by hitting a pull-up jumper, Sophie Eldred scored on a fast break following a steal by Brianna Bess and Addi Sheppard buried a huge 3-pointer at the 2:46 mark that put the Lady Tigers ahead 32-24.
Chloe Edred got free on a back door cut for a layup to end the third period with Roff leading 35-28.
The Lady Pirates got within six on two separate occasions in the fourth quarter, but Roff went 10-of-10 from the free-throw line over the final 4:03 of the game to secure the victory.
The Lady Tigers hit 15-of-18 free throws overall compared to a 7-of-11 showing by Paden.
Ensey had a strong overall outing for the Roff club. She finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.
Chloe Eldred, who faced a box-and-1 defense for most of the game, scored seven of her nine points in the second halt She sank 5-of-6 free throws.
Breana Britt also scored nine points and corralled seven rebounds for the locals.
Paden senior standout Cheyenne Gunns was a force for her squad. She finished with a game-high 19 points to go with eight rebounds, five steals and three blocked shots. Gunns also sank all seven of her team’s free shots.
Timber Nutt hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eiught points for the lady Pirates.
