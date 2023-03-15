BROKEN BOW — The Roff Lady Tigers used a nine-run outburst in the top of the second inning and shot past Chandler 14-8 in a three-inning contest Monday at the 2023 Broken Bow Spring Break Festival.
Roff opened the day with a 14-0 loss to Class A powerhouse Caddo.
The Lady Tigers, who improved to 3-2 in the spring, were scheduled to face Buffalo Valley, Coalgate and Rattan on Tuesday at the festival.
Game 2
Roff 14, Chandler 8
The Lady Tigers trailed 3-1 after the first inning before the huge nine-run surge put them ahead 10-3.
Roff scored four more runs in the top of the third to stretch the lead to 14-3 before a five-run Chandler rally in the bottom of the third fell short.
The Lady Tigers finished with six hits, led by Kaylie Cranford who went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Chloe Eldred ended up 1-for-1 with a home run, two walks, four RBIs and two runs scored for Roff. Sophie Eldred had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run for the locals, while Jo Jo Bettes went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
The Lady Lions finished with nine hits. Payton Goeller finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Charlee Hicks went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Keelie Treat finished 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored for Chandler.
Caddo 14, Roff 0
The Lady Tigers simply never got untracked against Caddo. The Lady Bruins scored six times in the bottom of the first innings, three times in the second and ended the game with five more in the third.
Roff managed just three hits in the contest — singles by Trinity Bacon, Kaylie Cranford and Jo Jo Bettes.
Timber Hensley and Presley Beck both hit home runs during a 15-hit Caddo attack. Hensley finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Beak finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Emily Robinson finished 2-for-2 with a walk, two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored, while Jaycie Nichols went 2-for-2 with two doubles, an RBI, a walk and three runs scored from the top of the CHS batting order.
