Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Increasing winds with thunderstorms likely - a few could become severe during the afternoon hours. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 67F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and windy this evening becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.