ROFF — The Roff High School softball team got off to a quick start and shut out Strother 8-0 in a five-inning run-rule victory at home Tuesday night.
Coach Jason Trimmer’s team — ranked No. 4 in Class A — is on a bit of a roll heading into Roff’s own 2nd Annual Turnpike Showdown that kicks off today in both Roff and Sulphur. Pool play games are today and Friday with the championship bracket scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Lady Tigers have now won five of their past six games and are riding a four-game winning streak.
On Monday, Roff used a dramatic walk-off, two-run homer by Danleigh Harris in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat Class A No. 1 Caney 5-4 to begin a festival at Tiger Field. The hosts then knocked off Class 5A No. 19 Byng 11-3 in Game 2.
Tuesday, March 29
Roff 8, Strother 0
Roff scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back in the win over the Lady Yellowjackets (5-4).
The Lady Tigers collected just five hits in the contest. Danleigh Harris and Brianna Bess both finished with two hits apiece to lead the way Harris finished 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored, while Bess went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Kailyn Gore had Roff’s other hit and Camden Simon scored a pair of runs for the home team.
Monday, March 28
Roff 11, Byng 3
Roff led 4-3 heading into the bottom of the second inning before tacking on three more runs.
Byng didn’t score again.
Danleigh Harris and Camden Simon both notched three hits each for the Lady Tigers. Harris finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored, while Simon ended up 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Payton Owens finished 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in Roff’s 16-hit barrage, while Maddie Adair went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored as the RHS leadoff hitter.
Chloe Eldred also had two hits and scored a run, while Kailyn Gore went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and a run scored.
Byng piled up nine hits with three players ending with two hits each.
Torri Gustin finished 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Paige Ridgway went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Mckenzie Alford finished 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI.
Alona Cooper-Rochovitz and Joelee Williams both smacked doubles for the Byng team.
Roff 5, Caney 4
(8 Innings)
The game was tied at 3-3 after seven innings and was decided in a dramatic eighth inning.
Hailey Hairell hit a two-out, RBI double for Caney (15-2) to put the visitors ahead 4-3 and the Lady Cougars still had runners at second and third. However, M Wheeler flew out to right field and Roff avoided further damage.
In the bottom of the eighth, Chloe Eldred led off with a base hit and Danleigh Harris hit a two-run bomb over the fence in left field on the first pitch she saw to give host Roff the victory. It was the only hit of the game for Harris.
The Lady Tigers piled up 14 total hits, including a 3-for-4 effort from Chloe Eldred that included a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Lillie McDonald and Shelby Ensey both finished 3-for-3 for Roff.
Haylee Willis led a 13-hit Caney offense, going 3-for-4, while Hairell went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Hunter Alford also had two hits and drove in a run for the Lady Cougars and Leah Smith finished 2-for-3. Alana Kendrick doubled and scored a run for Caney.
