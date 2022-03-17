Roff softball team collects wins over ranked teams

Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsRoff senior Payton Owens finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs, a walk and three runs scored to help the Tigers defeat Chandler 12-4 Monday in Broken Bow.

BROKEN BOW — The Roff High School softball team recorded a pair of victories Monday at the Broken Bow Festival.

The Lady Tigers tripped Red Oak 7-6 in the opener before rolling past Chandler 12-4 in Game 2.

Roff, ranked No. 5 in Class A, improved to 3-3. Class 5A No. 9 Chandler fell to 5-4 and Class 2A No. 3 Red Oak is now 5-2.

Roff is scheduled to host Class A No. 16 Pittsburg at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Game 1

Roff 7, Red Oak 6

The Lady Tigers needed a run in the bottom of the seventh to swipe the victory.

Peyton Owens led off the seventh with a walk, went to second on a base hit by Camden Simon and raced home on an error to score the game-winner.

Roff used a five-run volley in the bottom of the second inning to grab an early 5-1 lead. That outburst was capped by a three-run homer from Owens.

Red Oak answered with a single run in the top of the fourth and four more in the fifth inning to regain the advantage at 6-5.

Chloe Eldred’s two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the fifth frame knotted the score at 6-all.

The Lady Tigers piled up 10 hits in the game, led by Simon who finished 3-for-4 with a run scored. Sophie Eldred finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Red Oak clubbed seven doubles in its 12-hit barrage. Hayden White led the Lady Eagles, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored. Kaylee Cannon also smacked two doubles and scored two runs, while Abbie Tovar finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

Game 2

Roff 12, Chandler 4

The Lady Tigers pushed across five runs in the bottom of the second inning to break a 1-1 tie and scored three runs in both the fourth and fifth frames to pull away.

Chloe Eldred belted three doubles, finished 4-for-4 from the plate with two RBIs and three runs scored to lead a 17-hit Roff offense. Maddie Adair also went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Payton Owens went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs, a walk and three runs scored from the leadoff spot in the RHS lineup. Camdon Simon finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Danleigh Harris ended up 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, while Sophie Eldred went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.

