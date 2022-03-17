Roff softball team collects wins over ranked teams

BROKEN BOW — The Roff High School softball team recorded a pair of victories Monday at the Broken Bow Festival.
The Lady Tigers tripped Red Oak 7-6 in the opener before rolling past Chandler 12-4 in Game 2.
Roff, ranked No. 5 in Class A, improved to 3-3. Class 5A No. 9 Chandler fell to 5-4 and Class 2A No. 3 Red Oak is now 5-2.
Roff is scheduled to host Class A No. 16 Pittsburg at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Game 1
Roff 7, Red Oak 6
The Lady Tigers needed a run in the bottom of the seventh to swipe the victory.
Peyton Owens led off the seventh with a walk, went to second on a base hit by Camden Simon and raced home on an error to score the game-winner.
Roff used a five-run volley in the bottom of the second inning to grab an early 5-1 lead. That outburst was capped by a three-run homer from Owens.
Red Oak answered with a single run in the top of the fourth and four more in the fifth inning to regain the advantage at 6-5.
Chloe Eldred’s two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the fifth frame knotted the score at 6-all.
The Lady Tigers piled up 10 hits in the game, led by Simon who finished 3-for-4 with a run scored. Sophie Eldred finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Red Oak clubbed seven doubles in its 12-hit barrage. Hayden White led the Lady Eagles, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored. Kaylee Cannon also smacked two doubles and scored two runs, while Abbie Tovar finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Game 2
Roff 12, Chandler 4
The Lady Tigers pushed across five runs in the bottom of the second inning to break a 1-1 tie and scored three runs in both the fourth and fifth frames to pull away.
Chloe Eldred belted three doubles, finished 4-for-4 from the plate with two RBIs and three runs scored to lead a 17-hit Roff offense. Maddie Adair also went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Payton Owens went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs, a walk and three runs scored from the leadoff spot in the RHS lineup. Camdon Simon finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Danleigh Harris ended up 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, while Sophie Eldred went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
