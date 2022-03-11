Roff softball squad opens season with pair of setbacks

CADDO — The Roff High School slowpitch softball team got its 2022 season off to a rocky start Tuesday at the Caddo Festival.
Roff opened with a 7-2 loss to Rattan before perennial powerhouse Red Oak surged past the Lady Tigers 10-3.
Coach Jason Trimmer’s bunch was scheduled to travel to the Dickson Festival Thursday to battle the host Lady Comets and Plainview. Today, Roff heads to the Tupelo Festival to battle the host Lady Tigers and Tushka at 2 p.m.
Game 1
Roff, which committed five errors in the contest, trailed 7-0 before scoring single runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
In the bottom of the sixth, Peyton Owens clubbed a solo home run and in the seventh, cracked an RBI double but was thrown out at third trying to stretch the hit into a triple.
McDonald and Camden Simon had two of five RHS hits in the contest.
Game 2
Red Oak 10, Roff 3
The game was knotted at 3-3 before Red Oak exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Chloe Eldred finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Roff’s eight-hit offense. Maddie Adair went 2-for-3 with a double and knocked in two runs for Roff, while Kailyn Gore and Danleigh Harris also cracked doubles for the Lady Tigers.
Red Oak piled up 15 hits. Cady Ammons went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored from the ROHS leadoff spot, while Abbie Tovar also finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Ashton Grogan hit a home run and scored twice for the Lady Eagles and Macyee Butcher doubled.
Callea Stewart ended up 1-for-2 with three RBIs for Red Oak.
