STERLING — Class B No. 1 Roff exploded for nine runs in the top of the fifth inning and tamed the Sterling Tigers 13-1 in a Monday night road game.
Coach Danny Baldridge’s club — now 27-0 on the year — looked primed and ready to host a Class B Regional Tournament today at Tiger Field. Class A No. 12 Sterling dropped to 22-10.
The Tigers will square off against local foe Asher at 2 p.m. with Buffalo Valley battling Granite at 4 p.m. in another first-round game.
Against Sterling, senior Brand Wilson tagged his 11th home run of the season and finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored in Roff’s 13-hit attack. Easton Riddle went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, while Bill McCarter clubbed a pair of doubles in a 2-for-4 outing, drove in a run and scored a run.
Tallen Bagwell went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and two runs scored. Cade Baldridge and Beau Joplin both drove in two runs for the Tigers. Baldridge also hit a double.
Sterling was limited to four hits, including doubles by Jayden Huitt and Max Puccio.
Riddle was the winning pitcher for Roff. He struck out four, walked none and allowed no earned runs in four solid innings. McCarter tossed a scoreless fifth inning and struck out one batter and walked another.
The Tigers used four pitchers in the contest who combined for three strikeouts, five walks and three hit batters.
Tupelo surges past host Latta
LATTA — The Tupelo Tigers scored two runs in five of the six innings played and a single run in other on the way to an 11-3 win over local opponent Latta Monday at Panther Park.
The Tigers, ranked No. 4 in Class B, improved to 16-8 on the year, while Class A No. 14 Latta dropped to 15-14.
The Tigers will host a Class B Regional Tournament beginning today at the Don Weller Baseball Facility. The Tigers will host Smithville and 2 p.m. and Stuart will battle Boswell at 4 p.m.
The Panthers travel to Oktaha today for a Class A Regional Tournament. Latta will meet the host Tigers at 2 p.m. and the Byng Pirates take on Calera at 4 p.m.
Cody Airington blasted a home run and in a 2-for-4 effort for Tupelo that included two RBIs and three runs scored. Peyton Bills finished 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs in a 12-hit THS attack, while Luke Foreman went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Colton Bourland also had two hits and knocked in a run for the visitors.
Latta managed just two hits in the game, including a two-run homer by Jackson Presley and a base hit by Landon Fortner.
Taecyn Meek was able to work around seven walks to earn the mound win for the Tigers. He struck out four and allowed two earned runs. Kaleb Goodwin absorbed the loss for Latta. He was relieved after two innings by Deakon Smith.
