Roff socks Asher in Class A Area

BETHEL ACRES – Balanced scoring and a considerable rebounding advantage lifted the 11th-ranked Roff Tigers to a 52-33 victory over the 17th-ranked Asher Indians Thursday afternoon in a Class A area elimination game at Bethel High School’s B.E. Cantrell Fieldhouse.
Roff, 22-7, pulled away with a huge second half and did so as Asher missed its 6-foot, 5-inch star Patch Hamilton due to the flu.
“I know it was hard on them emotionally without Patch. He is so good, and I thought Mike (McDonald) played really well for them,” Johnston said.
Three Tigers led the way for the winners as starters Trayson Miller and Brady Benedict, along with reserve Kaden Reust, tallied 11 points each, followed by starters Aiden Bagwell and Wil Joplin with eight and seven points, respectively.
Reust cranked out three 3-point baskets, Benedict had two, and Miller notched one as Roff totaled six for the game. The Tigers shot 44.6% from the floor overall.
Meanwhile, Asher hit at just a 38.2% clip.
“I think we played well once we settled down and tried not to do too much,” said Johnston. “Less is good for us. We have a talented bunch of guys.”
Two big factors in the victory for Roff were its ability to control the boards at 27-19 as the Indians collected just two offensive rebounds. Of course, balanced scoring played a role as well.
“We blocked out well and went and got the ball,” Johnston said. “It makes us tough when we have balanced scoring. We have guys who are good at multiple roles, whether it be shooting, driving the ball or having put-backs.”
McDonald finished with a game-high 16 points for Asher, as he was 6-of-13 with a game-leading four treys for the Indians.
“Mike is a tremendous competitor,” said Asher head coach Scott Hamilton. “Our assistant baseball coach (Tim Johnson) says Mike is a gamer.”
The next high scorers for Asher were Juston Melton and Trevor Martin with only four apiece. Jake Dobbs and Tahlan Hamilton each drained one trey.
The first half was a close affair and was really tight when McDonald scored to pull the Indians within 22-21.
However, Roff closed the half with a 5-0 run to go up 27-21 at the break. A conventional 3-point play by Miller and a reverse layup at the buzzer by Bagwell pushed the Tiger advantage to six to end the half.
Martin, who scored 10 of his team’s 12 points in the second quarter, popped in a trey to start the second half, but that’s when Asher started to wilt as the Tigers went on an 11-5 run through the remainder of the quarter to go up 38-29 heading into the final period.
That 11-5 spurt was sparked by a long-range 3-pointer from Benedict and was highlighted by an old-fashioned three-point play from Joplin and a pair of buckets from Bagwell.
Roff took a 38-29 lead into the fourth and scored the first seven points of the quarter to pull away, as Benedict had five of those off a trey and a pair of free shots sandwiched around a Conner Owens basket off a Reust assist.
“First of all, we’ve never beaten Roff with Patch this season,” Scott Hamilton said. “Coach Larry Johnston is one of the finest coaches in Oklahoma.”
The Tigers, who were set to play No. 5 Velma-Alma in the area tournament Friday afternoon, improved to 22-7 while Asher ended its season at 18-11.
