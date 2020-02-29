Roff socks Asher in Class A Area

ADA [ndash] Services for Victoria Irene Nola, 65, of Ada are at 2 p.m. Monday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 7-9 p.m. Sunday at Criswell Funeral Home. Mrs. Nola passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 12, 1954, at Los Ange…