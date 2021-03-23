EDMOND — The Roff High School baseball team proved an old adage true Saturday at the Deer Creek Festival.
The bigger they are, the harder they fall.
Roff pummeled Class 6A Putnam City West 20-1 in the opener before holding off host Class 6A Deer Creek 6-4 in Game 2.
Roff, ranked No. 3 in Class B, stayed unbeaten at 7-0 on the year. PC West dipped to 0-11 and Deer Creek dropped to 9-2.
The Tigers are off to the Rattan Tournament this weekend.
Game 1
Roff 20, PC West 1
The Tigers collected 10 hits in just two at-bats and took advantage of seven PC walks.
Trayson Miller led the RHS charge, finishing a perfect 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Tanner Grave went 1-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.
Coby Simon went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Cade Baldridge finished 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored from the top spot in the Roff batting order.
Drew Sheppard was the winning pitcher for Roff. He struck out four, walked none and allowed just one earned run on two hits.
Game 2
Roff 6, Deer Creek 4
Roff jumped out to a 6-0 lead after three innings. Deer Creek put together a four-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth to get within two but didn’t score again.
Both teams ended up with five hits apiece.
Cade Baldridge and Coby Simon both had two hits to pace Roff at the plate. Baldridge cracked a double.
Dylan Reed had Roff’s only other hit and drove in a run. Trayson Miller finished 0-for-1 with three walks and two runs scored.
Ty Hammack led the Antlers by going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Cole Mungia cracked an RBI double for Deer Creek.
Tallen Bagwell pitched three innings to pick up the pitching victory. He struck out two, walked three and allowed three hits and four runs in three innings. Reed pitched the final two scoreless innings for the Tigers. He struck out four, walked one and allowed just one hit.
Keaton Story was the losing hurler for the Antlers. He walked three and allowed three earned runs in 2.1 innings.
