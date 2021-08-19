Roff sinks Stonewall after streak-stopping loss

ROFF — Stonewall’s trip to Roff for a local baseball matchup couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Longhorns.
On Saturday, Roff saw its incredible 62-game win streak come to a halt at the hands of Oktaha, which scored four times in the top of the 10th inning to turn back the Tigers 7-3 in an epic championship game at the Dale Pirate Invitational.
Fast forward to Monday when Roff got home runs from Tallen Bagwell, Kagan Huneycutt and Drew Sheppard in a 13-0 shellacking of Stonewall that lasted just two and a half innings.
Roff improved to 4-1 this fall, while the Longhorns left town at 1-4.
The Tigers travel to Asher at 4:30 p.m. Thursday while Stonewall heads to the 2021 Fletcher Wood Bat Tournament. The Longhorns face Binger-Oney at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup.
Monday, Aug. 16
Roff 13, Stonewall 0
Sheppard blasted a grand slam in the bottom of the first inning and Bagwell went back-to-back with a solo shot in a seven-run Roff outburst that also included two walks and four hit batters.
The Tigers scored six more runs in the bottom of the second inning highlighted by a two-run blast by Huneycutt and a run-scoring double by Beau Joplin.
Brand Wilson had two of Roff’s eight hits in the contest and also earned the mound win. He struck out eight of the 12 batters he faced in three no-hit innings.
Sheppard finished 1-for-2 with five RBIs and two runs scored for the Tigers. Joplin finished 1-for-1 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Saturday, Aug. 14
Oktaha 7, Roff 3
(10 Innings)
In the top of the 10th inning, Oktaha’s T. Allen broke a 3-3 tie with a two-RBI single. The OHS Tigers had loaded the bases on a single, a hit batter and a walk. Another Oktaha run scored on a passed ball before D Ledford pushed across the final run with a sacrifice fly.
Bill McCarter’s three-run homer in the bottom of the third inning put Roff on top 3-1.
B Surmont tied the game at 3-3 with a two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning. Neither team would score again until Oktaha’s 10th-inning uprising.
Roff had the bases loaded in the eighth inning but couldn’t get the winning run home.
“We had no outs. We squandered a wonderful opportunity,” said new Roff head coach Danny Baldridge. “I told the boys from the beginning I wanted us to get in a dog fight adn that they did. But hat’s off to Oktaha. They have a good bunch.”
Roff outhit Oktaha 10-8. Brand Wilson finished 3-for-4, while Kagan Huneycutt went 2-for-5 with a run scored.
Tyler Allen finished 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored to pace the OHS offense.
Maddox Edwards earned the mound win for Oktaha in relief. He pitched the final two innings and had one strikeout and surrendered one hit and no earned runs. Starter Jake Blackwell struck out seven, walked one and gave up three earned runs.
Roff pitchers Easton Riddle, Tallen Bagwell and Cade Baldridge combined for 10 strikeouts, five walks and two hit batters.
