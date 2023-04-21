ROFF — Just one day after a 14-9 win over Panama, the Roff Tigers ran roughshod over Springer twice to secure a Class B District championship.
The host Tigers twirled a pair of shutouts against Springer, winning the opener 13-0 before claiming a 14-0 victory in Game 2.
No. 2 Roff improved to 19-6 on the year and is scheduled to face Ada at 4 p.m. Friday in a regional tuneup game at Cougar Field. Springer is finished at 3-16. Panama, ranked No. 10 in Class 2A, dropped to 15-7 after dropping the matchup with Roff Tuesday at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton.
Roff 14, Springer 0
The Tigers scored all 14 runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Bill McCarter blasted a two-run homer in the RHS surge and Maddux McCullar ripped a three-run shot.
Giddeon Petterson hit a two-RBI single for Roff and Beau Joplin and Jeremiah Wade added run-scoring base hits. Joplin and Peterson led a nine-hit Roff offense with two hits each. Joplin finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Peterson went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and scored twice.
The Tigers also took advantage of six walks.
Kaden Darnell tossed a three-inning, one-hitter to pick up the mound win. He struck out four, walked one and allowed the lone Cardinal hit to Ethan Reed — a base hit to lead off the top of the third inning.
Roff 13, Springer 0
This time Roff pushed across 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning and then tacked on three more in the second frame.
Dylan Reed followed a leadoff double by Cade Baldridge in the first inning with a two-run homer to put the Tigers on top 2-0. Bill McCarter capped the early RHS explosion with a two-run homer of his own. Maddux McCullar hit a two-RBI double in the inning and Baldridge hit his second two-bagger of the frame and drove in a run.
Tallen Bagwell went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored in an 11-hit RHS offense. McCullar also and two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice for the home team.
McCullar also earned the pitching victory for the Tigers by tossing a three-inning, no-hitter. He struck out four and didn’t walk a batter.
Springer’s lone base runner came when Xavier Guzman reached on a two-out error in the top of the first inning.
Roff 14, Panama 9
The Tigers couldn’t shake Panama until scoring four runs in the top of the seventh inning to get some breathing room.
Roff led just 10-8 before Cade Baldridge and Bill McCarter both delivered two-run singles in the pivotal seventh inning.
The Razorbacks scored on a Brex Caldwell RBI hit in the bottom of the seventh, but McCarter — who pitched the seventh inning for the Tigers — struck out back-to-back batters and then got Luke McNamara to fly out to end the game.
Tallen Bagwell led an 11-hit Roff offense, going 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs. Bagwell blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning to put Roff ahead 4-0. Brand Wilson’s RBI double plated the first RHS run of the game.
Cade Baldridge finished 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored for Roff and Wilson went 2-for-3 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Panama actually out-hit Roff 14-11. Jacob Gregory’s 4-for-4 effort included two RBIs and three runs scored paced the Razorbacks’ offense.
Brex Caldwell turned in a 2-for-3 outing that included a home run, a walk and two RBIs for Panama, while Caleb Brewer went 2-for-5 with a triple and scored a run. Boomer McClain went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Talan Fairless also doubled for the Razorbacks.
Easton Riddle got the start on the mound for Roff. He struck out four and didn’t walk a batter in three innings. Wilson tossed the next three innings and was credited with the pitching win. He struck out two, walked two and allowed three earned runs. McCarter struck out two, walked one and allowed one run and one hit in his closing role.
Caldwell, Panama’s ace, pitched five solid innings for his team. He struck out eight, walked three and allowed five earned runs.
