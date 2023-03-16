SPANISH FORT, Ala. — Roff senior Easton Riddle pitched four shutout innings in the Tigers’ 5-1 victory over Giles County (TN) Tuesday as part of the 2023 Gulf Coast Classic.
The game was played at Spanish Fort High School in Alabama.
Roff, ranked No. 2 in Class B, improved to 3-1 on the year, while the Bobcats of Pulaski, Tennessee, start their season off at 0-3.
Coach Danny Baldridge’s bunch played two more pool-play games Wednesday at the Gulf Shores Complex in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The championship round will begin today.
The Tigers led from start to finish against Giles County. Roff scored two runs in the first inning, two more in the third and a final run in the bottom of the fifth to take a 5-0 lead.
Cade Baldridge and Brand Wilson drew walks in the bottom of the first before Drew Reed drove in a run with an RBI single. Beau Joplin then cracked an RBI double to put the Tigers on top 2-0.
In the bottom of the third, Joplin belted his second run-scoring double of the game and he later raced home on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Tallen Bagwell to push the Roff lead to 4-0.
Joplin hit a two-out, infield single in the fifth inning, advanced to second on an error and scored on an RBI hit by Bagwell that produced the fifth RHS run of the contest.
Joplin had half of Roff’s six hits in the game, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Riddle struck out four, walked none and scattered just four hit as the starting pitcher for Roff. Maddux McCullar tossed the final three innings and registered two strikeouts and two walks and allowed just one earned run.
Giles County finished with seven total hits. Carter Kelley, Riley Cardin and Cody Watson all had two hits each for the Bobcats.
Cillian Hanson absorbed the mound loss for Giles County. He struck out three, walked four and allowed three earned runs in three innings of work.
