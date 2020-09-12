Roff shuts down Caney at Calera Tournament

CALERA — Roff hurler Drew Sheppard tossed a three-hit shutout and the Tigers cruised past Caney 8-0 Thursday at the Calera Tournament.
Coach Ead Simon’s club, ranked No. 2 in Class B, improved to 15-2 on the year.
Sheppard struck out eight and walked none in five strong innings for the Tigers. He helped his own cause, finishing 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Coby Simon was Roff’s lone multiple hitter, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Conner Owens went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and a run scored, while Dylan Reed finished 1-for-1 with a walk, a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Ty Jackson went 2-for-2 to lead Caney, while Tristan Ladd had the Cougars’ other base hit.
Cole Alford absorbed the pitching loss. He struck out one, walked three and surrendered three earned runs in four innings. Caney was charged with four errors.
Dale rallies past Tupelo
SILO — Tupelo scored three runs in the top of the first inning but wouldn’t score again in a 7-3 loss to Dale Thursday at the Silo Tournament.
Taecyn Meek hit a two-run triple for the Tigers, while Harley Davidson cracked an RBI double to account for all three THS runs.
The Tigers had just three hits in the final six scoreless innings.
Dallen Forsythe and Dayton Forsythe did all the pitching for Dale. Dallen struck out seven, walked two and gave up three earned runs in five innings. Dayton struck out three, walked three and surrendered just one hit and no runs over the final two frames.
Dale had just six hits — two by Dallen Forsythe and two by Dayton Forsythe. Dallen went 2-for-2 with two walks and a run scored. while Dayton finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Cade McQuain doubled and drove in a run for the Pirates.
