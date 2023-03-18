ROFF — The seniors members of the 2023 Roff High School baseball team have already had more sports success during their athletic careers than most other players only dream about.
But a Class B State championship at the end of this spring season would be supreme icing on the cake.
Veteran head coach Danny Baldridge insists his team isn’t feeling any great pressure to add another golden trophy to the already crowded trophy display at Roff High School. But it’s always the goal.
“If they feel pressure to win it this spring then they have me fooled,” Baldridge told The Ada News. “I told them at the beginning of this spring that when you’re successful the bar is set so high that it takes away the reality of how special it is to even get to play in the Big House in basketball or to play in the state championship game in baseball.”
In baseball, Roff’s seven super seniors Dylan Reed, Beau Joplin, Cade Baldridge, Easton Riddle, Tallen Bagwell, Brand Wilson and Bill McCarter made it to state in the fall of 2019, had the 2020 spring season wiped away due to COVID-19, and then won four consecutive state titles in the fall of 2020, the spring of 2021, the fall of 2021 and the spring of 2022. Last fall, they finished as state runners-up.
In basketball, the same bunch qualified for state their sophomore year and finished as runners-up, made the state title game again as juniors and lost by a single point in the finals and went back to the state tournament this season before exiting in the quarterfinals.
“These seniors have been there, won it all, and and lost ... they know what it all feels like. On the other hand, they know what it takes to get the job done as well. They hold their own selves to a to a very high standard,” Baldridge said.
During his 17 years with the Roff baseball program, Baldridge has seen many, many talented groups of seniors pass through.
“I’ve had the opportunity to be a part of some wonderful and talented senior groups. This senior bunch ranks right up there with the best of them,” he said. “Each of the groups have had their own special tendencies that they relied on and this group is no different. The one thing that all the groups have shared in common is grit. They find a way to get it done.”
The Tigers are 3-3 after battling toe-to-to against some of the top teams in Alabama during their spring break trip to the Gulf Coast Classic.
“This trip was a good one for the ball club. All four of our opponents were astonished and giggled when we told them them Roff graduates about 18 kids each year. They really couldn’t believe it,” he said. “We had a tough pool and played against some amazing players, big time pitchers and extremely large Alabama (two were Class 7A) schools.”
What will it take for Roff to win their final game this spring? First, a little luck.
“For us to come out on top this spring the number one thing that has to go our way is to stay healthy,” he said. “Our depth of pitching is our No. 1 asset. I feel like I have six kids that if they attended other places, they would all be their teams No. 1s. Thankfully for me, they are all on my team. This bunch has proven that they have the pieces and experience to win it all ... and it never hurts to have a little luck down the stretch.”
