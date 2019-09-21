Roff secures wins over two No. 1s

TISHOMINGO — Roff junior Trayson Miller is making a good habit of getting clutch hits for the Tigers. He did it again Thursday at the 2019 Red River Rumble at Murray State College in Tishomingo.
Miller slugged a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the third-ranked Tigers a dramatic, walk-off, 6-5 victory over No. 1 Silo.
Coach Ead Simon’s bunch then scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning and held off Class B No. 1 Red Oak 9-8 to complete the sweep of the state’s two No. 1 squads.
The Tigers extended their winning streak to 18 games and entered Friday’s action with a 22-3 record. Silo is 20-3 and the Eagles are 24-4.
Roff 6, Silo 5
Miller’s shot came after Brady Benedict was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the seventh. Miller finished 4-for-4 from the plate with the homer, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Teammate Cade Baldridge was 1-for-2 and knocked in a pair of runs with a sacrifice fly to left in the third inning and a run-scoring single in the fourth to highlight a three-run frame.
Tanner Graves and Kagan Huneycutt were each 1-for-2 for Roff. Graves scored once and drew a walk while Huneycutt also walked once. Aiden Bagwell got the win in relief of Benedict, who started on the hill. Aiden Bagwell allowed just one run off one hit with one walk and three strikeouts in working the final two innings. Through the first five innings, Benedict allowed five hits and three walks while striking out five. All four Silo runs during that span were unearned.
Carson Atwood absorbed the loss after relieving starter Korben Ford in the second inning. Atwood struck out four, walked two and allowed two earned runs in five innings.
Cord McDonald led Silo’s six-hit offense, finishing 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Ford finished 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored, while Atwood and Chase Corbin each knocked in a run for the Rebels.
Roff 9, Red Oak 8
Brady Benedict’s two-run single to center capped Roff’s three-run top of the seventh in the come-from-behind win.
The first run of the inning came off a bases-loaded walk to Coby Simon.
Trayson Miller again had a hot bat for the Tigers. He went 3-for-3 from the plate with one RBI, one run scored and a pair of walks.
Benedict finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Kagan Huneycutt ended up 2-for-4 with three runs scored.
Wil Joplin was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and two walks while batting in the leadoff spot. Talon Bagwell finished 1-for-3 with a run scored. Cade Baldridge and Aiden Bagwell each picked up one RBI in the Tigers’ 10-hit attack.
Baldridge pitched the seventh for the win as he allowed no hits and two walks while striking out a pair. Joplin, Simon and Easton Riddle also saw mound duty for Roff.
Roff’s pitching staff combined for eight walks, and five strikeouts and gave up seven earned runs.
Starter Dalton Patten was the losing pitcher for Red Oak. He struck out four, walked three and allowed five earned runs in 5.2 innings of work.
Denver Hamilton led a 10-hit Eagle offense by going 3-for-4 with a two home runs, a double, four RBIs and three runs scored. Chance Noah and Dusty Fazekas had two hits each for Red Oak, while Preston King went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and two runs scored.
