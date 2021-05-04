ROFF — The Roff pitching staff was in rare form during their Class B Regional Tournament played Friday night in Marlow and Saturday night in Roff.
The top-ranked Tigers outscored their three opponents by a combined 40-0 in rolling to a Class B Regional championship.
Roff hammered Cement 20-0 before using identical 10-0 wins over Tipton to claim the title and earn a trip to this week’s Class B State Tournament where the Tigers will face Boswell at 10 a.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup at Dolese Park in Oklahoma City. Should Roff win that game, the Tigers would meet the survivor of an all-local matchup between Tupelo and Asher at 11 a.m. on Friday back at Palmer Field. Saturday’s championship contest is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, home of the OKC Dodgers.
Senior members of the RHS squad will be searching for their fifth state title. The Tigers enter the state tournament with an unblemished 30-0 record.
Game 1
Roff 20, Cement 0
The Bulldogs (14-22) didn’t know what hit them. RHS hurler Drew Sheppard struck out six, walked none and allowed just one hit — a one-out double by Koby Missey in the top of the first inning — during three shutout innings.
The Tigers scored 13 runs in the first inning to put the game away quickly.
Trayson Miller led a 13-hit RHS offense, going 2-for-2 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored. Wil Joplin finished 2-for-2 with a walk, a triple, two RBIs and a run scored, while Sheppard went 2-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored to help his own cause.
Dylan Reed went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, a walk and two runs scored, while Tallen Bagwell finished 1-for-1 with two walks, an RBI and two runs scored. Cade Baldridge hit a solo home run and scored twice for the Tigers.
Game 2
Roff 10, Tipton 0
Tipton’s Tigers (14-11) — who defeated No. 14 Turner twice in the regional — were no match for Roff’s version.
Pitcher Dylan Reed struck out six, walked one and allowed three hits in four shutout innings for Roff.
The RHS club ended with 10 hits, including two each from Kagan Huneycutt and Tallen Bagwell. Huneycutt finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and Bagwell went 2-for-2 with an RBI, a walk and two runs scored.
Wil Jolin went 1-for-2 with a walk, a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored for Roff, while Tanner Graves finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Trayson Miller ended up 1-for-1 with a walk, one run scored and one RBI. Cade Baldrige finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored at the top of the RHS lineup.
Billy Rodriguez, Dakota Sheffield and Bradyon Fancher all hit singles for the THS Tigers.
Championship
Roff 10, Tipton 0
Like his two teammates before him, Tallen Bagwell was strong on the mound for Roff. He struck out six, walked one and scattered two hits in four shutout innings.
Six of 12 Roff hits went for extra bases.
Sophomore Cade Baldridge led the way, going 3-for-4 with a grand slam, six RBIs and two runs scored. Conner Owens finished 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs, while Wil Joplin went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
Drew Sheppard finished 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and scored twice, while Kagan Huneycutt went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
Billy Rodriguez went 1-for-2 with a double for Tipton and Blake Daseczuk had the THS Tigers’ only other hit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.