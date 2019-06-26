Roff's Joplin selected for EXOS showcase

FRISCO, Texas — Roff High School product Wil Joplin has been selected to participate in the EXOS Select 50 instructional showcase Sunday in Frisco, Texas.
Joplin was chosen as a shortstop for the event and will join 49 other top-tier athletes from Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Missouri.
Joplin will represent Roff and the state of Oklahoma at the prestigious showcase and will get to perform in front of Major League scouts for various levels of national, collegiate and regional exposure.
The Select 50 roster features future college talent, All-State and all-district athletes from the four-state region.
According to a release by the organization, EXOS is ranked No. 1 in the world of sports performance and utilizes systems that support World Series champions, all-pros, most valuable players, hall of famers, draft picks, All-Americans, national champions and numerous prep standouts.
Joplin, who will be a junior this fall, helped the Tigers win a third consecutive state championship last spring. He hit .458 with four home runs, a triple, eight doubles, 24 RBIs and 34 runs scored during Roff’s run to the Class B state championship during a strong sophomore campaign.
