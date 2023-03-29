ROFF — Fresh off a runner-up finish to Class 2A powerhouse Silo at the Rattan Spring Classic, Class B No. 2 Roff surges past local foe Allen 13-1 Monday at Tiger Field.
Roff improved to 7-4 on the year and traveled to Lindsay on Tuesday. The Tigers are set to host Lone Grove at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Allen, which finished third at the Weleetka Wood Bat Tournament over the weekend, dropped to 5-9. The Mustangs knocked off Class B No 14 Stuart 4-3 in nine innings in the third-place contest.
The Mustangs hosted Varnum on Tuesday and meet Asher at 2 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the 39th Annual Gumbo Classic in Dewar.
Roff 13, Allen 1
Three Roff pitchers — starter Brand Wilson and relievers Bill McCarter and Maddux McCullar — combined for a no-hitter in the five-inning contest.
Wilson struck out four and walked one in three innings of work to earn the mound win. McCarter struck out three and allowed one unearned run in 1.1 innings and McCullar faced just one batter but was on the hill when the third out of the inning was made on the base-paths.
Wilson’s three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning ended the contest. Dylan followed a double by Cade Baldridge with one of his own that scored the first Roff run of the frame.
Baldridge hit a home run to lead off the bottom of the first inning and finished 3-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored. Reed also had three hits in Roff’s 13-hit attack and drove in two runs.
Wilson went 3-for-5 with a double and five RBIs for the Tigers.
Easton Riddle finished 1-for-2 with three RBIs and Bill McCarter went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, an RBI and two runs scored. Beau Joplin ended up 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored for the hosts. Kaden Darnell also had a hit for Roff and courtesy runner Coleston Gore scored three times.
Silo 3, Roff 2
Silo’s Easton Ford drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the seventh inning and that proved to be the difference in the Rattan Classic title game.
The Tigers drew a pair of two-out walks in the bottom of the seventh before the Rebels shut the door.
Bill McCarter produced both Roff runs in the game. He hit a two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the first inning to put Roff ahead 1-0.
Silo got two runs in the top of the second inning after Carter Parker led off with a home run and Josh Trout later scored on an error.
McCarter blasted a home run to center field with one out in the sixth inning that tied the game at 2-2.
Kyler Proctor was the winning pitcher for Silo. He struck out 12, walked three and allowed two earned runs in six innings of work. Parker pitched the scoreless seventh inning to earn a save.
Talllen Bagwell was the hard-luck loser for the Tigers. He struck out eight, walked three and allowed two earned runs in 6.1 innings. Cade Baldridge struck out two of the three batters he face in a short relief stint.
Roff 8, Rattan 0
Dylan Reed pitched 6.2 shutout innings for the Tigers against the host Rams in the semifinals. He struck out eight, walked three and allowed just three hits. Beau Joplin recorded the final out for Roff.
Reed and Easton Riddle finished with two hits apiece to pace Roff at the plate. Reed drove in two runs and Riddle went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Baldridge cranked a three-run homer during a four-run RHS volley in the top of the sixth inning.
Tallen Bagwell and Kaden Darnell both hit doubles for the Tigers.
Logan Smith smashed a triple for Rattan and Ben Ellis hit a double.
Allen 4, Stuart 3
(9 Innings)
Garrett Nix hit an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Allen the walk-off win in a thrilling third-place contest at the Weleekta Tournament.
Allen needed a two-out, run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh by Alex Hill to force extra innings. Hill had two of five Allen hits in the game. Tagus Howard finished 2-for-4 for the Mustangs.
Kale Horton earned the mound win in relief for Allen. He struck out three, walked one and allowed two earned runs in four innings. Starter Bodee Garrett tossed five solid innings for Allen. He struck out three, walked four and allowed just one hit in five innings.
Keaton Crenshaw led the Stuart offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Trenton Wimberly cracked a triple for the Hornets (4-4).
