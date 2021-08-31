ROFF — The host Roff Tigers cruised to the championship of their own tournament by blitzing Fort Cobb-Broxton 11-1 in Saturday night’s title game at Tiger Field.
After winning the 42nd Annual Roff Fall Baseball Tournament, the Tigers — ranked No. 1 in Class B — improved to 9-1 on the year, while No. 7 Fort Cobb-Broxton fell to 4-5.
In the third-place game, the Byng Pirates ran away from local rival Latta 13-1.
The Pirates, ranked No. 6 in Class A, improved to 10-3 on the season, while Latta dropped to 6-3.
The two local powers were scheduled to meet again Monday night in Latta.
Championship
Roff 11, Fort Cobb 1
The Mustangs didn’t help themselves after walking nine batters and committing three errors in the four-inning contest.
Roff broke open the game with a seven-run outburst in the bottom of the second inning.
Junior Cade Baldridge led an eight-hit Roff offense. He finished 3-for-3 with a home run, a walk, four RBIs and a run scored from his leadoff spot in the lineup. He also drove in the walk-off run in the bottom of the fourth with a two-RBI single.
Drew Sheppard finished 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Tigers, while Bill McCarter — a former Byng product — went 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Brand Wilson also hit a double for the home team.
Roff hurler Tallen Bagwell kept the Fort-Cobb offense in check. He struck out two, walked none and allowed just one hit with no earned runs in four innings.
Blayke Nunn had the Mustangs’ lone hit, a one-out single in the top of the first inning that drove home the lone Fort Cobb run. Bagwell would retire the final 11 batters he faced.
3rd Place
Byng 13, Latta 1
The Panthers committed seven errors and managed just one hit — a single by Tucker Abney with two outs in the bottom of the first inning — off Byng sophomore hurler Bo Boatwright.
Byng used a six-run outburst in the top of the second inning to pull away.
Boatwright struck out three, walked three and didn’t allow an earned run in four innings.
Freshman Mason Carter led a seven-hit Byng offense, going 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored. No other Byng player had more than one hit.
Dylen Cotton finished 1-for-2 with a home run, an RBI and three runs scored, while Dillon Palmer went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Caden Azlin also drove in a pair of runs for Byng, while Cole Tracy walked and scored twice.
Four Latta pitchers combined for four strikeouts, six walks and three hit batters.
Tupelo is at Byng at 4:30 p.m. today, while Latta plays host to Achille at 4:30 p.m.
