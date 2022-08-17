ROFF — Cade Baldridge hit a grand slam and the Roff Tigers mauled Mill Creek 12-0 in three innings at home Monday night.
The Tigers improved to 5-0 on the season and traveled to Caney on Tuesday. Coach Danny Baldridge’s club is now off until hosting Preston and Battiest in a festival at Tiger Field beginning at noon on Saturday.
The grand slam was the lone hit for Baldridge. But he also was hit by a pitch, walked and scored three runs as Roff’s leadoff hitter.
Roff only had three other hits — singles by Tallen Bagwell, Easton Riddle and Bill McCarter. Riddle knocked in two runs and both Dylan Reed and Lane McCarter scored two runs apiece.
Freshman Maddox McCullar turned in a strong pitching performance for Roff. He struck out seven, didn’t walk a batter and allowed just three hits in three scoreless innings.
Big fifth inning
propels Latta
LATTA — The Latta High School baseball team appeared to be in a little trouble through four innings of their game at Turner Monday night.
However, coach Dillon Atkinson’s club turned things around.
Trailing 5-4, the Panthers erupted for 10 runs in the top of the fifth inning and flew past the host Falcons for a 14-5 win.
Latta improved to 3-2 on the year. The Panthers hosted Asher Tuesday and are scheduled to entertain Clayton at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Latta collected 11 hits in the game led by Jackson Presley, who finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Brody Williams went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Hunter Price ended up 2-fo-r3 with two runs scored.
Carson Abbott and Kaleb Goodwin both hit doubles for the Panthers.
Deakon Smith earned the mound win in relief of Gestin Pollard for Latta.
