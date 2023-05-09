EDMOND — Just 24 hours earlier, the top-ranked Roff Tigers had a bit of trouble scoring in the early innings of their Class B State Tournament victory over No. 11 Kiowa.
They had no such problems against No. 5 Moss in Sunday’s semifinals.
Roff sent 17 batters to the plate and erupted for 12 runs in the top of the first inning on the way to a 17-0 victory over the Pirates at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
Roff improved to 26-6 this spring and met Fort Cobb Broxton in the finals Monday back in Edmond. Moss ended the season with an impressive 26-4 mark.
Roff’s big first inning included 12 hits — five that went for extra bases — and two walks.
Senior Cade Baldridge highlighted the frame by blasting a grand slam over the fence in right field in his second at-bat. He led off the game with a double.
Beau Joplin cracked a two-RBI double in his first at-bat and delivered a run-scoring double in his second trip to the plate. Bill McCarter also slapped a run-scoring double.
Brand Wilson had a pair of RBI singles in the inning. Other run-scoring hits came from Dylan Reed and Kaden Darnell.
Roff pitchers Tallen Bagwell, Easton Riddle, Bill McCarter and Maddux McCullar combined for a two-hit, shutout. Bagwell had one strikeout and no walks in one inning, Riddle struck out four and walked one in 1.2 innings, McCarter finished with one strikeout and one walk in 1.1 innings of work and Maddux McCullar also had one strikeout and one walk in the fifth inning.
Racer McBride hit a one-out single in the bottom of the fourth inning and Trenton Golden had a base hit with two outs in the bottom of the fifth frame.
Joplin, Wilson and McCarter led a lethal 16-hit attack with three hits apiece. Joplin finished 3-for-3 with four RBIs and a run scored, Wilson went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, a walk and two runs scored and McCarter ended up 3-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Baldridge, the RHS leadoff man, went 2-for-2 with two walks, four RBIs and three runs scored and Bagwell doubled and drove in two runs for the Tigers.
McBride was charged with the pitching loss for Moss.
Roff pulls away from Kiowa
EMOND — The top-ranked Roff Tigers threatened to break open their first-round matchup with No, 10 Kiowa during the early innings Saturday afternoon at the Class B State Tournament at Edmond Santa Fe High School, but couldn’t come up with a timely hit.
The dam finally busted in the top of the fifth inning.
The Tigers erupted for seven runs in the decisive inning and left Kiowa behind in a 13-0 victory.
Roff scored single runs in both the first and second innings but left the bases loaded in the first inning and stranded runners at second and third in the second frame.
The Tigers pushed across four runs in the top of the third inning, capped by a bases-loaded double by Dylan Reed that put Roff on top 6-0.
Roff’s seven-run fifth frame included a bases-loaded double by Kaden Darnell. Tallen Bagwell belted a run-scoring double in the outburst. Brand Wilson and Cade Baldrige added run-scoring hits.
Wilson was in control on the mound for Roff. He tossed all five innings for the Tigers and struck out seven, walked two and allowed just two Kiowa hits.
