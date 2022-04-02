ROFF — Host Roff lost a late lead in a 12-9 loss to Calera in its opening game at the 2nd Annual Turnpike Showdown Thursday night at Tiger Field.
And the Lady Tigers nearly did it again before holding off a comeback bid by Rattan in an 11-9 victory.
The Day 1 split left Roff, No. 4 in Class A, with a 10-6 record. Class 4A No. 7 Calera is also 10-6, while Class 2A No. 8 Rattan — which edged Calera 8-6 — is 13-8.
The tournament continued Friday and bracket play is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. today.
Game 1
Calera 12, Roff 9
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings before a five-run Calera volley in the bottom of the fourth inning trimmed the RHS advantage to 7-6. Roff pushed across a run in the fifth to make it 8-6, but the Lady Bulldogs knotted the score with two runs in the bottom of that frame.
Roff scored a single run in the top of the sixth on an RBI double by Payton Owens to take a slim 9-8 lead. However, Madi Glover hit a walk-off grand slam with one out in the bottom of the seventh to give the visitors the dramatic victory.
Owen led an 11-hit Roff offense, going 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Danleigh Harris finished 2-for-2 with two home runs four RBIs, a walk and two runs scored for Roff. Brianna Bess went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Glover hit two home runs, had five RBIs and scored twice amid an 18-hit Lady Bulldogs barrage. Bre Buck finished 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Keelee Kemp went 4-for-4 — all singles — with two runs scored.
Cassidy Mullens finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored for Calera, while Aniyah Scott ended up 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Game 2
Roff 11, Rattan 9
Roff scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to build a seemingly comfortable 11-5 lead. However, Rattan made things interesting with four runs in the bottom of the inning before the Lady Tigers finally secured the time-limit win.
In Roff’s sixth-inning uprising, Payton Owens hit a two-out double and Chloe Eldred and Danleigh Harris followed with back-to-back home runs. Brianna Bess drove in the final run of the inning with an RBI double,
In the Rattan half of the sixth, the Lady Rams loaded the bases on a Roff error and two singles. Roff coach Jason Trimmer elected to intentionally walk Keeley Johnson — who had already blasted two home runs for the Lady Rams — with the bases loaded to force in the first run.
Jaylie Williams followed with an RBI single to cut the RHS lead to 11-7. After another run scored on a fielder’s choice (for the first out of the inning) and Selena Taylor hit a sacrifice fly to cut the Roff advantage to 11-9.
Chloe James lined out to left field to end the game.
Chloe Eldred paced Roff at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double, four RBIs and three runs scored. Owens, the Roff leadoff hitter, went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, an RBI and four runs scored, Harris finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored in the 15-hit RHS attack.
Maddi Adair went 2-for-4 and scored a run for the home team, while Kailyn Gore doubled and drove in two runs.
Johnson finished 2-for-2 with her two homers, four RBIs, two walks and three runs scored from the top of the Rattan batting order. Tynli McCarty finished 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in a 13-hit Lady Rams’ offense.
