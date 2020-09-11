VARNUM — The Roff Tigers scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to clip Varnum 6-5 in a Tuesday road game.
The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in Class B, improved to 14-2 and won for the 10th straight time, while No. 4 Varnum fell to 12-7.
Trailing 5-3, the Tigers started their seventh-inning comeback with back-to-back singles by Conner Owens and Tanner Graves. Trayson Miller was then safe after delivering a bunt single that loaded the bases.
Wil Joplin forced in the first Tiger run with a walk and Talen Bagwell hit into a fielder’s choice to push across another run. Drew Sheppard’s sacrifice fly drove in the final RHS run.
Both teams finished with seven hits apiece.
Graves finished 2-for-4 with a run scored and was the only RHS player with multiple hits. Kaden Darnell hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning for Roff, while Cade Baldridge went 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI. Joplin finished 1-for-1, walked three times, drove in a run and scored a run.
The Whippets got home runs from Baylen White and Terrance Madkins. No Varnum player had multiple hits, but Martell Davis, Kailas Mack and Cordell King each cracked doubles.
Baldridge earned the mound win with an inning of scoreless relief. Dylan Reed and Easton Riddle also saw pitching action, combining for six strikeouts, seven walks and a pair of hit batters.
White was the losing hurler for the Whippets. He struck out seven, walked eight and allowed two earned runs in 5.1 innings.
Roff was at the Calera Tournament Thursday.
Oktaha walks off against Byng
OKTAHA — Kipton Christian hit an RBI infield single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give host Oktaha a 4-3 walk-off victory over the Byng Pirates on Tuesday.
The Tigers also got a sacrifice fly from Brody Surmont and were aided by a Byng error that made the final run unearned. Byng led 3-2 heading into the seventh frame.
Christian’s big hit was only one of three total hits for the Tigers, ranked No. 7 in Class A. Fourth-ranked Byng finished with eight hits but was charged with three errors.
Byng hurlers Bill McCarter and Trae Lowe combined for six strikeouts but also issued seven walks and a hit batter.
Riggin Dearman was the winning pitcher in relief for the home team. He struck out seven, walked none and gave up just one earned run in three innings.
Rylan Johnson led Byng at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Reid Johnson finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
Byng, now 9-4 on the year, is scheduled to host Class B No. 4 Varnum at 4:30 p.m. today.
Silo shuts down Latta offense
SILO — Pitcher Tagen Conary tossed a two-hit, shutout and the Silo Rebels blanked visiting Latta 8-0 on Tuesday.
Conary struck out five, walked two and allowed just two hits in six innings of work for the third-ranked Rebels, who improved to 15-1 on the year.
Four Latta pitchers saw mound action, combining for two strikeouts and 12 walks. The Panthers also committed three errors.
Tucker Abney and JT Gray had Latta’s only hits.
Kyler Proctor finished 2-for-2 with two walks and an RBI, while Chase Corbin hit a two-run homer for the Rebels. Will Farr went 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and two runs scored.
Latta head coach Eddie Collins is just two wins shy of becoming the winningest high school baseball coach in Oklahoma. Collins currently has 2,114 victories and trails only former Asher coaching legend Murl Bowen who is at the top of the list at 2,115.
Silo coach Billy Bowen is third at 2,089 victories.
Latta host Class B No. 13 Turner in a varsity doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. today before welcoming Class B No. 6 Asher to town at noon on Saturday.
Host Dale turns back Tupelo
DALE — The Tupelo Tigers scored three runs in the first inning but the offense stopped there in a 7-3 loss at Dale on Tuesday.
Dale, ranked No. 5 in Class A, improved to 9-5 on the year, while Tupelo — No. 10 in Class B — is now 4-5.
Taecyn Meek finished 1-for-3 with a walk, a triple and two RBIs for the Tigers, who collected just five hits.
Harley Davidson hit a double, drove in a run and scored a run, while Ty Bourland walked and scored a run in a 1-for-2 outing.
David Weller and Hunter Davidson had Tupelo’s other hits.
Dallen Forsythe led Dale at the plate. He went 2-for-2 with two walks and a run scored. Dayton Forsythe went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Cade McQuain went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Both Forsythes saw action on the bump, combining for 10 strikeouts, five walks and a pair of hit batters. Bentley Bills suffered the loss for Tupelo after striking one and issuing seven walks and one hit batter in five innings.
