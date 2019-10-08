ROFF — The second-ranked Roff Lady Tigers scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to rally past No. 14 Caddo for a 7-4 win in a Class A Regional Tournament championship win Friday at Tiger Field.
The victory propelled the Lady Tigers to this week’s state tournament with a 28-5 record, while Caddo closes out its season at 18-17.
Roff will be seeking the program’s first state championship.
The Lady Bruins pushed across three runs in the top of the fifth inning to grab a 4-3 lead before Roff answered in the bottom of the frame.
Camden Simon led off the fifth with a base hit before Roff loaded the bags when Danleigh Harris walked and Paige Mayfield was hit by a pitch.
Kailyn Gore then delivered a clutch three-RBI double to left field that cleared the bases and put the home team on top 6-4.
Gore then raced home on a base knock by Elissa Bettes to give the Lady Tigers another insurance run and a 7-4 advantage.
Mayfield, Aaliyah Reeves and Maddie Adair all had two hits each in a 13-hit RHS barrage. Mayfield finished 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored, Reeves went 2-for-3 and Adair also went 2-for-3 and had a double.
Chloe Eldred and Harris also had doubles in the contest.
Harris pitched all seven innings to record the pitching win. She struck out 11, walked four, hit a batter and allowed just two earned runs.
Stuart knocks out Lady Wolves
MORRISON – The Vanoss Lady Wolves were held to three hits and fell into an early 4-0 hole in dropping a 6-3 decision to Stuart in a Class A softball regional elimination game Friday.
Riley Reed went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk, and Brinn Brassfield drove in one run for Vanoss.
Reed took the pitching loss working the first 4.1 innings, as only three of the six Stuart runs were earned. She allowed three hits and seven walks while striking out four. Brassfield pitched the rest of the way.
The Lady Wolves ended the season at 29-7-1.
———o———
Note: Brian Johnson contributed to this report.
