BYNG — A come-from-behind win over local rival Byng may be just what the doctor ordered for the Roff High School softball team.
The Lady Tigers erupted for nine runs in the top of the sixth inning and surged past the host Lady Pirates 11-5 for a big Friday night road win.
Roff ended a three-game losing skid to improve to 2-3 on the young season, while Byng slipped to 1-3 after a three-game losing streak of its own.
“We needed that win. We knew it was going to be tough, especially over here,” said Roff new head coach Eric Hardison.
Roff 11, Byng 5
Roff’s big sixth inning included five hits, two walks, a hit batter and two Byng errors.
Sophie Eldred’s RBI double capped the RHS uprising. Payton Smith, Shelby Ensey, Emma Hardison and Kaylee Cranford all had run-scoring singles in the frame.
“We finally got our bats going and when we get our bats going we can be pretty good,” Hardison said.
Hardison has a young crew that features seven freshmen and three sophomores on the roster.
“We have some younger kids that are going to have to step up this year and some older kids that just need a little more confidence right now. But we’re going to get there,” he said. “Our older kids are going to have to be leaders for our younger kids.”
Byng scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to grab an early 3-1 advantage.
McKenzie Alford led off with a walk and went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Chloe Gaines. Piper Presley drove in the first run with an RBI single to knot the score at 1-1.
Alona Cooper-Rochovitz then peppered a double to left field before Havyn Miller later drove in a pair of runs with a two-out, two-RBI single that gave Byng a 3-1 edge.
Roff scored a run in the top of the third inning when Ensey led off with a base hit and scored on an RBI triple by Hardison to get within 3-2 before pulling away with the huge sixth-inning surge.
Byng got two of the runs back on a two-out, two-RBI single from Alford in the bottom of the sixth but the rally stopped there.
Emma Hardison and Eldred had two hits each to pace the Roff offense. Mallory Rogers doubled and scored the first run of the game for the Lady Tigers in the top of the first inning.
Cooper and Presley had two hits apiece in a 10-hit BHS offense.
Byng ended up with three errors and Roff didn’t make any.
Emma Hardison recorded the pitching win for the Lady Tigers.
Eric Hardison said expects the Lady Tigers to improve as the season progresses.
“They’re always ready to learn. I’m excited about this group for the way they listen and care about each other,” he said. “Their potential is unlimited if they’ll just keep working. and they work hard every day. They’re a great group to be around.”
