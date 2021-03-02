CHICKASHA — The second-ranked Roff Tigers didn’t look much like themselves at times in the first in their contest with Mountain View-Gotebo in a Class B Area Tournament championship game at Chickasha High School.
The Tigers looked the part after halftime.
Roff used a big second half to break open a tight game and push past the other Tigers 56-33 to win the area championship.
The Tigers punched their ticket to the Class B State Tournament and will face No. 14 Tyrone in a first-round matchup scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.
“This was a great win for our guys to punch our ticket to the state tournament,” said Roff head coach Larry Johnston. “Our guys kept playing hard all night and that helped us overcome a very slow offensive start.”
How slow? Roff trailed 8-5 after the first quarter.
The local Tigers outscored Mountain View 15-10 in the second quarter and were clinging to a 20-18 lead at halftime.
Roff then took control limiting MVG to just five third-quarter points in a 17-5 run that made it 37-23 heading into the final frame.
The Tigers ended the physical affair on a 19-10 run.
“It was an extremely physical game. Mountain View-Gotebo was a state semifinalist in football and most of these guys were a major part of that team,” Johnston said.
Trayson Miller led the Roff offense with 17 points. Coby Simon followed with 15 points and Tallen Bagwell followed with eight.
Levi Sechrist led MVG with 13 points and Aiden Kimberlin was next with six.
“We had so many guys step up and make play after play as the game went on,” Johnston said. “It was fun to watch. Our guys played with relentless effort and a very aggressive, attacking style all night on both ends of the floor and that took its toll on MVG.”
