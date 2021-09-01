Roff notches 10th win on Monday

ROFF — Roff junior Easton Riddle allowed just one hit in three innings and the Tigers flew past the New Lima Falcons at home Monday afternoon.
Roff, ranked No. 1 in Class B, improved to 10-1 on the year, while New Lima — No. 7 in Class B — fell to 10-4.
Riddle struck out four and walked just one.
Cade Baldridge and Brand Wilson led a 10-hit Roff offense. Baldridge went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, while Wilson finished 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a walk.
Beau Joplin went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs, while Riddle helped his own cause by going 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Bill McCarter finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the home team.
Three New Lima pitchers combined for five walks, two strikeouts and a hit batter.
Jackson Keesee had the Falcons’ only hit — a double to lead off the top of the second.
Roff is scheduled to host Tushka at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Asher falls to Calera in Roff
ROFF – Trent Smith’s home run wasn’t enough Saturday as the Asher Indians wrapped up play in the Roff Tournament with an 8-5 loss to Calera.
Asher finished 1-2 in the tournament after falling in the consolation finals.
Calera 8, Asher 5
The Indians held a 9-8 edge in hits but were hurt by three errors.
Smith went 2-for-3 with three runs batted in and two runs scored and Jordyn Litson had a 2-for-4 effort from the plate. Conner Thompson also doubled and drove home two runs in a losing cause.
Brogan Culwell suffered the pitching loss after working 5 2/3 innings. He allowed seven hits and six walks while striking out four. Five of the eight Calera runs were earned.
Friday, Aug. 27
Asher 7, Stonewall 5
Smith and Litson racked up three hits apiece as the Indians outlasted the Longhorns in consolation bracket play in the Roff Tournament. Asher scored six runs in the first inning and then held off the Longhorns.
Smith went 3-for-4 with a double and drove home a pair of runs while Litson finished 3-for-3 and scored a run.
Devon Lamb also had multiple hits for Asher, going 2-for-4 with a run scored. The Indians compiled 11 hits in the contest.
Kelby Fowler knocked in two runs for the winners. Teammate Garrett Leba was 1-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored and Thompson ended up 1-for-1 and scored a run.
Matthew Summers finished 3-for-4 with an RBI to pace a nine-hit Stonewall offense. Angel Guttierez went 2-for-4 and knocked in a run, while Tageus Pogue finished 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored.
Tyler Larsh was strong in relief for the Longhorns. He struck out four, walked two and allowed just one earned run in six innings.
Tupelo is at Asher at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, while Stonewall hosts Mill Creek at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
