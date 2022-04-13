ROFF — The Roff Tigers scored four ugly runs in the bottom of the third inning to break open a tight game and pull away from Asher for a 10-2 victory Monday at Tiger Field.
Roff, ranked No. 1 in Class B, improved to 16-1 on the year, while 15th-rated Asher fell to 12-11.
The Tigers are now preparing to host the 2022 Roff Spring Tournament which will run from Thursday through Saturday at Tiger Field. Coach Danny Baldridge and company will meet Sentinel at 7 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup.
Asher travels to the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell where it will do battle with Lexington at 3 p.m. Thursday in a first-round contest.
The Tigers got home runs from Cade Baldridge and Brand Wilson in the win over Asher. Wilson finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs to pace an eight-hit RHS offense.
Kagan Huneycutt went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, while Beau Joplin and Drew Sheppard both finished 1-for-2. Sheppard drove in a run and Joplin walked and knocked in a run.
Roff also was able to take advantage of four Asher errors and eight walks.
Sheppard earned the pitching victory. He struck out six, walked five, hit three batters and allowed two earned runs in five innings. Caden Graves tossed the final inning for Roff and struck out two and walked one without giving up a hit.
Asher collected five hits in the game. Jordyn Litson went 2-for-4, while Garrett Leba finished 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs from the AHS leadoff spot.
Raygan Kuhlman and Brian Ballard had Asher’s other hits.
Brogon Culwell was tagged with the mound loss for the visitors.
Latta buries Quinton
LATTA — The Latta High School baseball team scored a whopping 13 runs in the bottom of the first inning and ran away from Quinton 17-0 in a Monday matchup at Panther Park.
Latta, ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, improved to 11-6 on the season, while the Savages left town at 1-9.
Latta hosted Crowder on Tuesday and welcomes Sulphur to Panther Park at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Panthers gathered nine hits in just two at-bats against overmatched Quinton.
Cooper Hamilton paced the LHS squad at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored. Kaleb Goodwin also went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Tucker Abney went 1-for-1 with a double and two runs scored from the top of the LHS batting order, while Jackson Presley finished 1-for-1 with a walk and two runs scored. Justin Kiker ended up 1-for-1 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Nik Schroeder finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.
Dylan Moffat also snagged a base hit for the home team.
Sophomore Zeagan Stewart was the winning pitcher for the Panthers. He struck out seven, didn’t walk a batter and allowed just two hits in three scoreless innings.
