The Roff High School fastpitch softball team got a taste of the state tournament last fall. This season, the Lady Tigers would like to turn that taste into an all-you-can-eat buffet.
Last year the Lady Tigers dropped a 6-2 decision to eventual state champ Morrison in a first-round contest. This fall, head coach Jason Trimmer said his bunch plans to be playing on the final day.
“I have a pretty hungry group,” Trimmer told The Ada News minutes after the Lady Tigers defeated host Stonewall 12-0 Thursday evening. “I have a lot of returning starters and our expectations are pretty high. It’s not just a goal to get there, our goal is to win it this year.”
Roff will try to make a long run in Class B during the 2020 playoffs, after dropping down from Class A.
“We dropped to Class B but there’s still a lot of tough competition,” he said.
First of all, the Lady Tigers need to return to full strength. Sophomore ace pitcher Danleigh Harris suffered a preseason hamstring injury and has recently been shut down after a couple of attempts to play through it. Freshman Shelby Ensey is also battling a hamstring issue, but hers doesn’t appear as serious as the one Harris is dealing with.
“It’s going to be a different assessment than I would have given you two weeks ago,” Trimmer said when asked about his team’s outlook so far this fall.
“Right now we have Danleigh Harris on the injured list. Not having her in the circle changes the dynamic,” he continued. “Right now we have to play a lot more defense and put more runs on the board. But that can be a good thing for us. It will prepare us for when we get her back.”
Roff was expected to participate in the Tupelo Invitational Tournament next week but that event was canceled when Tupelo School had to shut down for two weeks due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. Trimmer said he’s not sure if he’ll try to fill that void on the Roff schedule or not.
“Coming in, we knew we were going to be lucky to get the games we get. We’re just going to take things as it comes,” he said. “It may be a good opportunity for us to rehab a little bit.”
Trimmer said his players will have to grind through the upcoming portion of the Roff season until the Lady Tigers get healthier.
“We have to be mentally tough. It has to be all we eat, sleep and breathe right now,” he said. “We have a lot of kids that are really close to being to that point.”
Roff rolls by Stonewall
Junior Payton Owens had a big day from her leadoff position, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead an 11-hit Roff attack.
The visitors broke the game open with a six-run outburst in the top of the second inning and the game ended via the run-rule after Roff tacked on four more runs in the fourth to extend its lead to 12-0.
Sophomore Chloe Eldred also had a hot bat for Roff, finishing 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Camden Simon went 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored twice, while Maddie Addair walked twice and scored two runs.
Roff hurler Paige Mayfield earned the mound win. She struck out four, walked none and scattered five hits. She also knocked in two runs to help her own cause.
Meghan Sliger went 2-for-2 to lead a five-hit Stonewall offense. Kaylee Ford, Brittney Littlefield and Kayden Alford had the other SHS hits.
Four different Stonewall pitchers combined for two strikeouts, five walks and just four earned runs. The Lady Longhorns were credited with five errors.
