Roff KOs Canute Thursday in first-round contest

DALE — The Roff Tigers blasted three home runs and got a strong pitching performance from Dylan Reed in a 9-0 win over Canute Thursday afternoon in the first round of the Dale Invitational.
The Tigers (2-0), winners of 61 straight contests, will battle host Dale at 8 p.m. tonight in a semifinal contest.
Coach Danny Baldridge’s squad led just 1-0 after three innings but scored four runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to end the game via the run-rule.
Brand Wilson got Roff on the scoreboard early with a two-out, RBI single in the top of the first inning that gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
In the top of the fourth inning, Drew Sheppard started a two-out rally with a run-scoring single. Tallen Bagwell followed with an RBI double to push the RHS advantage to 3-0. Beau Joplin then cracked a two-run homer over the left-field fence to make it 5-0 after four frames.
Brian McCarter and Sheppard each hit two-run bombs in the top of the fifth inning.
Sheppard led a nine-hit RHS offense, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. McCarter, a former Byng product, went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Roff leadoff hitter Cade Baldridge finished 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored, while Joplin went 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
Reed struck out seven and scattered three hits to earn the mound win. But after walking three Canute batters in the bottom of the fifth inning — the third with two outs — Baldridge replaced Reed and coaxed Kyron Whiners to ground into a fielder’s choice to second base to end the game.
Colt Randall, Kasen LeGrand and Dalton Williams each had a hit for the Trojans. Colby Maddox absorbed the mound loss. He struck out one, walked one and gave up seven earned runs in 4.1 innings.
