ROFF — On paper, Class B’s top-ranked Roff Tigers appeared to be a mismatch against a Latta boys team that lost five straight games to start the season.
Tuesday night’s matchup in Roff was tied 24-24 with under four minutes to play before Tallen Bagwell took over the game down the stretch and helped the Tigers turn back the upset-minded Panthers 37-27.
Roff stayed unbeaten at 9-0 on the year, while coach Matt Bryant’s club fell to 2-7.
“They’ve been playing a lot better and coach Bryant does a good job. Those guys play hard and they want to beat us,” RHS head coach Larry Johnston said following the game. “For so many years it was the other way around so we understand that. We knew we’d get a dogfight out of them. It wasn’t a major shock.”
In the girls contest, Latta — ranked No. 3 in Class 2A — also stayed unbeaten after rolling past Roff 53-19. The Lady Tigers — No. 17 in Class B — have now lost three consecutive games to fall to 4-5.
Both Latta teams head to Stonewall on Friday, while Roff makes a trip to Allen.
BOYS
Roff 37, Latta 27
After Kagan Huneycutt sank a 3-pointer late in the third quarter, Roff led 24-15 and it looked like the Tigers had finally delivered a knockout punch.
However, Bryant’s team showed its resiliency and proceeded to go on a 9-0 run that knotted the score at 24-all at the 3:40 mark of the fourth period. That late LHS surge included eight points from junior Cooper Coulsen, who hadn’t scored until that point.
Bagwell followed with a three-point play and dominated the paint over the next three-plus minutes. He scored 10 points in a 13-3 Roff volley to end the game. That included five late free throws to salt the game away.
The RHS junior finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots.
“Tallen is playing at such a higher level than he ever has consistently. At the end, he did what he could do. Those are the moments we want to see him consistently do,” Johnston said. “He’s a nightmare matchup for people.”
A low-scoring first half saw Roff lead 4-1 after the first quarter and 15-11 at halftime. Johnston said it was more good defense than bad offense.
“Latta can guard as good as anybody,” he said.
Dylan Reed and Huneycutt were next for Roff with six points each.
Coulsen’s eight points paced the Latta offense, while Tyler Ireland followed with seven. Ireland also had a team-high five rebounds, while Coulsen came up with three steals.
GIRLS
Latta 53, Roff 19
Latta used a smothering defensive effort to limit Roff to just five points in the first half. The Lady Panthers led 24-5 at the break.
Coach Bruce Plunk’s squad outscored Roff 19-7 in the third period to push its lead to 43-12. The final three points of the quarter came when junior Brooklyn Ryan sank a 48-foot 3-pointer — she was standing in the Roff logo on the opposite side of halfcourt — at the third-quarter horn.
That seemed to inspire Ryan, who continued to stay hot with 10 fourth-quarter points. She finished with a game-high 18 points and hit 4-of-6 3-point shots.
Triniti Cotanny dominated the paint to the tune of 12 points, 11 rebounds and a pair of blocked shots. Fellow post player Taryn Batterton added 10 points, four rebounds and three steals. Chloe Miller scored seven points and had five rebounds, while Jaylee Willis rounded out the LHS scoring with six points to go with six rebounds and two steals.
The Lady Panthers didn’t get a point from their bench, but freshman Savannah Senkel hustled for six rebounds and help Latta win the battle of the boards 47-15.
Roff senior Payton Owens scored a team-high 10 points to go with four steals.
———o———
By The Numbers
BOYS
Tuesday, Dec. 14
At Roff
Roff 37, Latta 27
LATTA 1 10 6 10 — 27
ROFF 4 11 9 14 — 37
LATTA: Cooper Coulsen 4-4, 0-0, 8; Tyler Ireland 3-5, 0-0, 7; Cooper Hamilton 2-2, 0-0, 4; Kale Williams 1-5, 0-0, 3; Lane Priest 1-8, 0-0, 3; Allen Williams 0-2, 2-4, 2. Totals: 11-33, 2-4, 27.
ROFF: Tallen Bagwell 5-10, 8-11, 18; Dylan Reed 1-3, 4-5, 6; Kagan Huneycutt 2-3, 0-0, 6; Cade Baldridge 1-4, 1-4, 3; Brigton Gregory 1-2, 0-0, 2; No. 20 1-4, 0-0, 2. Totals: 11-29, 13-20, 37.
Turnovers: Latta 11, Roff 11.
Steals: Latta 8 (Coulsen 3); Roff 2.
Rebounds: Latta 21 (Ireland 5); Roff 28 (Bagwell 12).
3-point goals: Latta 3-15 (Ireland 1-3, Priest 1-3, K. Williams 1-3); Roff 2-9 (Huneycutt 2-3).
Fouled out: Hamilton, Coulsen (L).
GIRLS
Tuesday, Dec. 14
At Roff
Latta 53, Roff 19
LATTA 10 14 19 10 — 53
ROFF 3 2 7 7 — 19
LATTA: Brooklyn Ryan 7-12, 0-0, 18; Treniti Cotanny 4-7, 4-5, 12; Taryn Batterton 5-13, 0-1, 10; Chloe Miller 3-5, 1-2, 7; Jaylee Willis 2-7, 1-3, 6. Totals: 21-59, 6-11, 53.
ROFF: Payton Owens 4-9, 0-0, 10; Chloe Eldred 1-3, 2-4, 5; Abby Salter 1-11, 1-1, 3; Brianna Bess 0-0, 1-2, 1. Totals: 6-31, 5-7, 19.
Turnovers: Latta 10, Roff 12.
Steals: Latta 6 (Batterton 3); Roff 7 (Owens 4).
Rebounds: Latta 47 (Cotanny 11); Roff 15 (Salter 6).
3-point goals: Latta 5-18 (Ryan 4-6, Willis 1-4); Roff 2-17 (Owens 2-4).
Fouled out: None.
