OKTAHA — The Roff Tigers continue to reel off impressive victories.
Coach Danny Baldridge’s bunch made Class A No. 6 Oktaha its latest victim with an 11-1 road win on Saturday.
The Tigers tuned up for that contest by whitewashing Santa Fe South last Friday.
Roff, No. 1 in Class B, improved to 14-0 on the year heading into the Calera Tournament on Thursday. As of press time, the Tigers were scheduled to face the Calera junior varsity team at 2 p.m in an ugly first-round matchup. Roff would match up with the Boswell-Rock Creek winner at 4 p.m. Friday in a semifinal contest. The championship contest in Calera is set for 3 p.m. Saturday.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Roff 11, Oktaha 1
Roff scored five runs in the top of the second inning and then it was off to the races.
The Tigers managed just six hits in the contest but took advantage of four Oktaha errors, six walks and a hit batter.
Brand Wilson led off the top of the fourth inning with a solo home run for the Tigers. Another run scored on an error in the frame that pushed the RHS advantage to 7-0.
Cade Baldridge and Bill McCarter both went 1-for-3 with two RBIs each, while Dylan Reed, Beau Joplin and Easton Riddle had the other Roff hits. Riddle finished 1-for-1 with two walks and three runs scored. Joplin and Reed both drove in runs for the locals.
Kaden Darnell walked twice and scored two runs for the visitors.
Oktaha’s only run came via a solo home run from Maddox Edwards with two outs in the bottom of the third inning. Hunter Dearman and Dylan Walden both cracked doubles for the home team and Kip Christian had the other OHS hit.
Tallen Bagwell turned in a strong pitching performance for Roff. He struck out eight, walked two and allowed just one earned run in five innings. Dearman was tagged with the loss for Oktaha. He struck out one, walked five and allowed four earned runs in four innings of work.
Friday, Sept. 2
Roff 18, Santa Fe South 1
The Tigers broke a 1-1 tie with eight runs in the bottom of the second inning and scored nine more in the third to end the game quickly.
Roff pounded 10 hits in the three-inning affair, including a grand slam from Tallen Bagwell in the big third-inning eruption. Cade Baldridge hit a two-run bomb earlier in the inning. It was his seventh home run this fall
Beau Joplin led the Tigers at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Baldridge finished 1-for-1 with two walks, three RBIs and three runs scored from the top of the RHS lineup, while Brand Wilson went 1-for-1 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Bagwell finished 1-for-2 with a walk, four RBIs and two runs scored, while Maddox McCullar went 1-fo-r1 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
Bill McCarter ended up 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Dylan Reed and Easton Riddle also had hits for the home team.
Kaden Darnell was hit by a pitch three times and scored three runs for the Tigers.
The Saints had six hits led by Steve Morales, who finished 2-for-2 and drove in his team’s lone run. Joaquin Villa went 1-for-2 and scored the only SFS run.
Riddle earned the mound win for Roff. He struck out seven, walked none and allowed just one earned run in four tidy innings.
Three Santa Fe South hurlers combined for two strikeouts, and eight walks and hit five Roff batters in 3.1 innings.
