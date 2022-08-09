The Roff High School baseball team got its season off to an impressive start with an 18-3 win over perennial powerhouse Leedey Saturday at the University of Oklahoma’s Paul Dale Mitchell Field.
Okay, just kidding. It wasn’t an official, real game. But it would have looked like one on TV.
Technically, high school baseball teams can’t play real games until school is in session. So the Tigers played their first game of the 2022 fall season at Rock Creek on Monday. The Tigers then head to the always-rugged Dale Tournament where they’ll matchup up with the OCA-Canute winner at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Latta Panthers are also included in the 10-team field.
But even though the Leedey contest was a scrimmage, Roff head coach Danny Baldrdige liked what he saw from his players.
“Leedey is a little banged up at the moment but I was pleased with our approach both offensively and defensively,” he said. “I threw five different pitchers and each threw it well and we had zero errors in the field.”
Bill McCarter led the 10-hit Roff scrimmage outing, going 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs, three runs scored and two walks. Leadoff man Cade Baldridge finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs, two walks, and four runs scored, while Easton Riddle ended up 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Caden Graves also had two hits. Tallen Bagwell and Dylan Reed both cracked doubles. Bagwell drove in three runs and walked twice.
Bagwell, Riddle, Brand Wilson, McCarter and Maddox McCullar were the Roff pitchers in the contest. They combined for 10 strikeouts and three walks while five up just three earned runs.
The Tigers will attempt to do the unthinkable and try to win their fifth consecutive state championship this fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.