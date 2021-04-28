ROFF — Drew Sheppard and Easton Riddle combined for a one-hit shutout to help the Roff Tigers blank Amber-Pocasset 8-0 Monday at Tiger Field.
Coach Ead Simon’s club, ranked No. 1 in Class B, stayed unbeaten at 27-0, while Amber-Pocasset dropped to 22-6.
Roff will now host a Class B Regional Tournament beginning Thursday at Tiger Field. Roff plays Cement at 11 a.m. in a first-round contest. Tipton and No. 15 Turner will meet at 1:30 p.m.
Sheppard started for Roff and earned the mound win. He struck out four, walked none and gave up just one hit — a two-out single by Cale Schroeder in the top of the first inning — in three innings. Riddle tossed the final two frames and had four strikeouts and one walk.
The Tigers got home runs from Wil Joplin, Dylan Reed and Trayson Miller in a nine-hit attack. Joplin had the hot bat for the home team, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. No other RHS player had more than one hit.
Tallen Bagwell and Cade Baldrige both cracked doubles for Roff.
Byng walks past Kingston
BYNG — The Byng Pirates managed just five total hits against Kingston in a tune-up game Monday night at Stokes Field.
However, the Pirates took advantage of three Kingston errors and six walks and five hit batters from the KHS pitching staff en route to an 11-3 win over the Redskins.
Coach Shawn Streater’s bunch improved to 22-4 heading into Thursday’s Bi-District Tournament at Stokes Field. Byng will host a doubleheader with Harding Charter Prep. The Redskins — who saw an eight-game win streak snapped — dropped to 23-6.
The Pirates led just 4-2 heading into the bottom of the third inning but began to pull away with four runs in that frame and added a single run in the fourth to push their lead to 9-4.
Byng’s five hits came from five different players.
Cole Tracy finished 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored from his leadoff spot in the BHS lineup. Reid Johnson finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Bill McCarter, Carson Capps and Riley McCage each finished 1-for-2. McCarter walked once, was hit by a pitch, drove in a run and scored a run. Capps walked once, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run and McCage was hit by a pitch and scored two runs for the home team.
Rylan Johnson was beaned twice, walked once, drove in a run and scored a run for Byng.
Kingston collected eight hits with Hayes going 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored. Holmes also went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs.
Parker Presley was the winning pitcher for the Pirates. He struck out four, walked one and scattered five hits and gave up no earned runs in three innings.
Tupelo hurlers stymie Caddo
TUPELO — Four Tupelo pitchers combined for a one-hit, shutout in the Tigers 2-0 win over Caddo at home Monday night.
The Tigers, ranked No. 5 in Class B, improved to 17-5 on the year, while Caddo fell to 13-13.
Tupelo is scheduled to host a Class B Regional Tournament beginning Thursday at Tiger Field. First-round matchups include the Tigers versus Caney at 11 a.m. and Kiowa versus No. 12 Moss at 1:30 p.m.
Tupelo gathered six hits in the contest including doubles by Cody Airington, Harley Davidson, Ty Bourland and Bentley Bills.
The Tigers scored single runs in the first and third innings.
Bentley Bills hit a one-out double to get the Tigers started in the bottom of the first frame and raced home on an RBI single by Ty Bourland.
In the third inning, Bentley Bills walked, stole second and scored on a double by Bourland — who finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Davin Weller had Tupelo’s only other hit.
Austin Tomson came up with Caddo’s only hit — an infield single to lead off the seventh inning. He stole second before Taecyn Meek got out of the inning unscathed to earn the save.
Harley Davidson was superb as the Tupelo starter. He struck out eight, walked none in three perfect innings. Airington struck out the side with a walk in his only inning of work and Bentley Bills struck out three and walked one in two innings. The four THS pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts and only two walks.
Tomson was the losing hurler for Caddo. He struck out five, walked none and allowed one earned run on four hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.