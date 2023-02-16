ROFF — The Roff High School girls basketball team boldly went where no other Lady Tiger club has gone before — at least recently.
Coach Trent Storts’ club won a district championship for the third consecutive season by knocking off Coleman 52-39 in a Class B title game at home Saturday night.
The Lady Tigers improved to 9-16 on the year and are set to tangle with No. 3 Pittsburg at 6 p.m. Thursday in a Class B Regional Tournament contest back at Roff High School.
The second-ranked Roff boys smacked Mill Creek 67-27 for a Class B District championship. Roff, now 22-5, will also square off against Pittsburg at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in regional action.
GIRLS
Roff 52, Coleman 39
After doing some research, Storts said Roff won back-to-back district titles in 2006-07 but he believes no RHS girls squad has won three consecutive district championships since at least the mid-90s.
Roff trailed Coleman 18-16 at halftime but it was all Lady Tigers in the second half. Roff outscored the Lady Wildcats 13-6 in the third quarter to grab a 29-24 lead and ended the game on a 23-15 volley to pull away.
Chloe Eldred scored a game-high 19 points to pace the RHS offense. Shelby Ensey also hit double figures with 11 points, while Sophie Eldred sank three 3-point shots for nine points. Jo Jo Bettes followed with six points for the home team.
Coleman was led by Sadie Holder with 15 points and Raylee Holder was right behind with 14.
BOYS
Roff 67, Mill Creek 27
A stunned Roff crowd saw Mill Creek lead 7-6 after the first period. But the Tigers came roaring back.
Coach Larry Johnston’s bunch kicked it into high gear and outscored the Bullfrogs 27-3 in the second quarter to surge to a 33-10 halftime lead. The Tigers kept pouring it on in the third quarter, using a 24-2 explosion to push the lead to 57-12.
Cade Baldridge led a balanced Roff effort with 16 points, including two 3-pointers. Easton Riddle knocked down five 3-point baskets for all 15 of his points. Tallen Bagwell also notched double figures with 10 points.
Maddux McCullar and Zeph Wade also connected from beyond the arc for the hosts, who made 12 total 3-point shots.
Cameron Courtney paced the Bullfrogs with nine points and Zale Hinton hit two 3-point goals and scored eight.
