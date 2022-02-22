ALEX — The Roff Lady Tigers made all the plays when it counted late in overtime and shocked No. 11 Turner 45-40 in a Class B Regional Tournament consolation title game Saturday at Alex High School.
The Lady Tigers improved to 14-13 and punched their ticket to the Class A Area Tournament, while Turner is done at 21-4. Roff will battle Sentinel (17-10) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in an area consolation game hosted by Chickasha High School. The Lady Bulldogs dropped a 37-27 decision to No. 6 Duke in a Class B Regional Tournament championship game at Chattanooga.
“I can’t even put into words how gritty of a performance that was out of our girls,” said Roff head coach Trent Storts. “They faced adversity being down the whole game and found a way to win. This was most likely the biggest win these girls have had playing basketball at Roff.”
With 40 seconds left in the overtime period, Chloe Eldred scored on a drive to the basket to put Roff up by three at 43-40.
Brianna Britt then came up with a huge steal and hit a free throw with 17 seconds remaining that put Roff ahead 44-40.
After a Turner miss, Hailey Perry was fouled after a rebound and made one more free shot that sealed the deal for the Lady Tigers.
“I can’t even name drop certain girls that made a huge impact on the game because every one of our girls played a huge part in the win. Our young girls that didn’t even get in the game brought tons of intensity from the sideline,” Storts said. “We knew it was going to come down to a few things and stepping up and making shots was obviously the big one. This was a true team win”
Turner scored the first eight points of the game before Roff pulled within 12-9 after the first quarter. The Lady Falcons then used an 11-7 run in the second quarter to forge a 23-16 halftime lead.
The Lady Tigers responded by outscoring Turner 12-6 in the third period to get within 29-28 heading into the fourth period.
Roff actually had a lead late in the final frame but missed a shot at the buzzer that would have won it in regulation.
The game went into overtime tied at 37-37.
Abby Salter led a balanced RHS offense with 12 points, including a 3-pointer. She also sank 5-of-5 free throws. Payton Owens hit a trio of 3-pointers and followed with 11 points before fouling out early in the extra period.
Perry just missed double figures for Roff with nine points and Eldred was next with eight.
Turner got a team-high 12 points from Addison Lee — including two 3-pointers — and Hope Hill followed with 11. Tallie Tynes sank a pair of triples for six points.
Friday, Feb. 18
Roff 34, Fox 31
The Tigers had to claw past Fox in a Friday night regional elimination contest to stay alive in the playoffs.
Roff led 13-10 after the first quarter before limiting the Lady Foxes (10-12) to just two points in the second and the locals were on top 19-12 at halftime.
Fox closed the gap to 26-24 heading into a tense fourth quarter before Roff finally hung on for the victory.
Chloe Eldred and Payton Owens both scored nine points to pace the RHS effort. Maddie Adair followed with eight points and Breana Britt hit a pair of 3-pointers for six points.
Emma Reeves scored a game-high 11 points for the Lady Foxes, while Skyla Rose also hit double figures with 10.
No. 1 Roff boy pull
away from Big Pasture
ALEX — After an early flurry by No. 11 Big Pasture, the top-ranked Roff Tigers got defensive.
Coach Larry Johnston’s bunch limited the Rangers to just 16 points through the final three quarters in a 46-32 win in a Class B Regional championship contest Friday night at Alex High School.
Roff improved to 24-2 with the victory, while Big Pasture dropped to 17-9.
It was all Rangers early in the contest. With six minutes left in the second quarter, the Tigers found themselves in a 21-11 hole. Big Pasture had knocked down six 3-pointers during their opening salvo.
However, Roff showed great resilience, outscoring the Rangers 35-11 for the remainder of the contest. The Tigers limited Big Pasture to eight total points over the final two periods.
“We played really good from that point. They didn’t make another 3,” Johnston said. “In the second quarter, Kaden Darnell came in and provided a huge boost that propelled us for the rest of the game. It was a great team win with major contributions from all of our guys offensively and defensively.”
Tallen Bagwell led the Roff offense with 13 points, while Darnell just missed double figures with nine. Dylan Reed was next with eight points and Brighton Gregory was next with six.
Bill McCarter, Cade Baldridge, Gregory and Darnell each hit a 3-pointer for the Tigers.
Caron Coats led the Rangers with eight points. Grayson Skocelas was next with seven and Aiden McCullough chipped in six via a pair of treys.
The Tigers advanced to a Class A Area Tournament championship contest at 8 p.m. Friday in Chickasha where they’ll face No. 5 Duke with a berth in the Class B State Tournament on the line. Duke beat No. 12 Sentinel 46-43 in a Class B Regional championship game Saturday night at Chattanooga High School.
