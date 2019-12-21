ROFF — Roff girls coach Trent Stort said he and his team have been searching for some sort of special moment this season. The Lady Tigers might have found exactly what they were looking for Thursday night.
Freshman newcomer Abby Salter hit two pressure-packed free throws with no time on the clock to give Roff a pulsating 32-31 win over Red Oak in what is expected to be the final home game in the school’s old gymnasium.
The Lady Tigers will head to the break with a 5-8 record and walking on cloud nine, while Red Oak — ranked No. 14 in Class A — fell to 11-3.
“It was huge for our girls. We’ve been talking about having a moment and creating expectations for our team. Our girls stepped up to the challenge tonight,” Storts said. “They wanted to win this one really bad. It was a really good win against a really good team.”
Roff found itself trailing by three, 31-28, with less than a minute to play. Madison Shulanberger came up with a huge rebound and putback basket to trim the Red Oak advantage to 31-30 with 35 seconds left.
The Lady Tigers were forced to foul, but Red Oak missed a critical free throw with 20 seconds left.
Maddie Adair missed a floater in the lane with around seven seconds left, but Roff managed to get a timeout called with .9 showing after another rebound by Shulanberger.
Salter — who didn’t suit up for the Lady Tigers until the Pontotoc Conference Tournament after joining the team after Thanksgiving — caught the ball and was fouled in the act of shooting as time expired. She calmly made both free throws to give her team the thrilling victory.
“It’s big-time pressure for anybody but especially her, being so young and having to do it,” Storts said of Salter’s clutch free shots. “She spends so much time working on her shooting. She tries to make 300 3’s a day before she leaves. That work sets her up to be successful in those types of situations.”
The 31 points were Red Oak’s second-lowest point total in 14 games.
“Our defense is stinkin’ good. As bad as we are offensively sometimes, we can guard the heck out of people,” Storts said.
Both teams had trouble getting untracked offensively at the beginning of the game. Red Oak led 1-0 after the first quarter before Roff rallied to take a 9-8 lead at halftime.
The scoring picked up in the second half, and the game stayed close the rest of the way.
Payton Owens hit a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 13 points to lead the RHS offense.
“Payton made some big-time shots. We just kept grinding and competing,” Storts said.
Salter finished with seven points, while Sydney Wright scored six.
Kacie Bell scored a game-high 17 points for Red Oak and was the only one on her team to score more than six.
The Lady Tigers have now matched their win total from the entire 2018-19 season. Of Roff’s eight losses, seven have come at the hands of ranked teams. They include Varnum (No. 6 in Class B), Latta (No. 5 in Class 2A), Caney (No. 18 in Class B), Vanoss twice (No. 2 in Class 2A) and Allen twice (No. 19 in Class 2A).
“It’s been a tough schedule. We’re trending the right way. We’re trying to create the right culture and starting to figure out how to practice the right way. It’s going good,” Storts said.
The Lady Tigers are now off until meeting Sterling at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the 37th Annual Black Diamond Classic in Rush Springs.
Roff boys fall to
No. 19 Red Oak
Red Oak outscored Roff 20-11 in the fourth quarter to rally past the host Tigers 48-42 Thursday night.
Roff, ranked No. 9 in Class A, dropped to 10-3 on the year, while the Eagles — No. 19 in Class A — left town at 10-4.
Coach Larry Johnston saw his team grab an early 11-6 lead and the Tigers were on top 23-18 at halftime.
Red Oak got within 31-28 after three quarters before making its fourth-quarter comeback.
Trayson Miller led all scorers with 20 points for the Tigers. Wil Joplin just missed double figures with nine points on the strength of three 3-pointers.
Chance Noah led Red Oak with 15 points while Denver Hamilton followed with 13. Cole Nix added seven points for the visitors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.