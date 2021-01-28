ROFF — Chloe Eldred got the Roff Lady Tigers to the finish line and Payton Owens pushed them across in a 46-35 win over Allen on Senior Night Tuesday inside the Roff gymnasium.
The Lady Tigers, ranked No. 13 in Class B, improved to 14-2 on the year, while Allen — No. 20 in Class A — dropped to 8-6.
In the boys game, the host Tigers broke open a close game with a big fourth quarter and cruised past Allen 64-40.
Roff, No. 2 in Class B, improved to 17-1, while Allen fell to 8-6.
GIRLS
Roff 46, Allen 35
Roff led 8-3 after the first quarter before Allen got within 19-15 by halftime. The Lady Mustangs knotted the score at 27-27 after three quarters, but Roff ended the game on a 21-8 surge.
“This was a great win for us,” said Roff head coach Trent Storts. “It’s one of our best team wins since I have been at Roff. I couldn’t be happier for our kids.”
Chloe Eldred led the RHS offense with 18 points, including a 7-of-8 showing from the free-throw line. Owens followed with 11 points and scored eight points during pivotal Roff’s fourth-quarter run.
“Everyone stepped up and made big plays. Chloe was really big for us offensively throughout the game and Payton and Abby (Salter) made huge shots in the fourth quarter,” Storts said.
Salter finished with eight points for the home team, including a 3-pointer and two free throws in the fourth period. Sydney Wright added seven points for Roff.
Hannah Harris scored 13 points to lead the Allen attack. However, she had just two points in the third quarter and was held scoreless in the final frame.
Emily Sells added nine points for Allen, all in the second half. She sank a pair of 3-pointers.
“I thought we had a pretty good plan set in place to defend them and our kids executed it really effectively,” Storts said.
Maggie Yarbrough followed with eight points for the Lady Mustangs.
BOYS
Roff 64, Allen 40
Roff ran out to leads of 17-11 and 28-20. The Tigers led 40-31 after three quarters but left Allen behind with a 24-9 fourth-quarter volley.
Wil Joplin sank four 3-pointers and scored 21 to pace the RHS offense. Trayson Miller followed with 17 and Coby Simon drained three triples and scored 14 for the home team.
Conner Owens chipped in eight points for Roff.
Allen standout Chad Milne scored a game-high 23 points for the Mustangs, including three 3-point baskets. No other AHS player scored more than six points.
Allen is at Tupelo Friday and Roff travels to Velma-Alma on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.